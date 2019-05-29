Helping Out: Local benefits for Early Learning Center, animal shelter and more

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

DAY ON THE RIVER –

Small Craft Center

River Plaza

Saturday, June 2,

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The community is invited to come down to the River and try out an array of people-powered watercraft. Get a taste of what it will be like once the long-planned Floathouse is completed, and Petaluma’s “longest park” is regularly filled with boats, kayaks, Adirondack guideboats, Hobie petal boats, hydro bikes and even Hawaiian outrigger canoes, all launching from the Floathouse in the Turning Basin.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from this weekend’s event will go toward completing the Floathouse project, supported by the community and the local nonprofit The Petaluma Small Craft Center.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Head out onto the Turning Basin via the River Shopping Center, 54 E. Washington St. Cost to take out a boat is 0-$15, with kids 12 and under free. PetalumaSmallCraftCenter.org.

A SIP OF SUMMER –

BENEFIT FOR THE EARLY

LEARNING INSTITUTE

Lagunitas Brewing

Company

Monday, June 3, 5:30-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Lee Vandeveer Band will be rocking and rolling at this fundraiser for the Early Learning Institute, unfolding at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Dinner is part of the event, as are a “Semi-Silent Auction,” a “Mystery Wine Pull,” and a number of “Opportunity Drawings,” which include a chance to win a pair of tickets to Early Learning Institute’s exclusive 20-year anniversary celebration at Coppola Winery on Aug. 24. Dogs and children (not necessarily in that order) are welcome.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Early Learning Institute is dedicated to providing and promoting developmental services, education and support to young children, their families and their community. EarlyLearningInstitute.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Tickets $10 for kids 5-11), $15 (12 +), $45 (family pass two adults/two kids).

YAPPY HOUR – BENEFIT

FOR PETALUMA ANIMAL

SHELTER

Kastania Vineyard and

Winery

Wednesday, June 5, 5-7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Kicking off a new monthly series of wine-themed fundraisers for Northbay Animal Services and the Petaluma Animal Shelter, the cleverly dubbed “Yappy Hour” is a chance to taste some amazing wines with-or-without your furry friend (pets are welcome, but not mandatory, and bowls of water will be plentiful so your friend can have a drink alongside you). Due to rain last month, this even was rescheduled to the current date and time.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Animal Shelter’s mission is to provide comprehensive services to the Petaluma community that result in fewer homeless animals, greater pet retention and happier families. NorthBayAnimalServices.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Kastania Winery is 4425 Kastania Rd. in Petaluma.