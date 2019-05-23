Your Weekend: Sons of Champlin, piano master and ‘Grease’

THURSDAY

WENDY DeWITT

Rosen’s 256 North welcomes Sonoma County blues and boogie-woogie queen Wendy DeWitt. With Kirk Harwood, she’s a two-time champion at the International Blues Challenge. The duo’s album “Getaway” hit the top of the charts in Italy, too. Find out what Italy already knows this weekend at 256 North. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

ROADHOUSE RUMBLE

Banjo player Christine Wilhoyte, mandolinist David Thiessen, guitarist Jim Burke, bassist Marc Francis and fiddler Patrick Campbell are powerful enough musicians on their own. Put them all together, and the members of Roadhouse Rumble are about as high-energy and hard playing a bluegrass band as you are likely to find this side of any mountain range with the word blue in it. Hear them yourself at Twin Oaks Roadhouse. 8:30 p.m. $8. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

SONS OF CHAMPLIN

Formed in Marin County in the 1960s by the great Bill Champlin (who later joined the band Chicago), the legendary Sons of Champlin ruled the City’s Avalon Ballroom and Fillmore West, as part of the Bay Area ‘60s scene that also produced the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. This weekend, Bill Champlin returns to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre for an evening of top-notch rock ‘n roll nostalgia. The Bay Area’s alternative southern rock band Small Hat opens. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). $27. MysticTehatre.com.

TRACE REPEAT

The awesome funk-rock band from Oakland returns to Petaluma. With a gargantuan sound and a gleefully hypnotic stage presence, this up-and-coming ensemble plays at downtown Petaluma’s The Big Easy, in a no cover show you won’t want to miss. The Big Easy, 123 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

‘GREASE’

Well, “Grease” is definitely the word right now. Not only is the beloved 1971 musical enjoying a spectacular, high-altitude, pedal-to-the-metal restaging courtesy of Marin County’s 106-year-old Mountain Play on Mt. Tamalpais (MountainPlay.org), the blockbuster movie adaptation from 1978 is back in the movie theaters this weekend as part of Boulevard Cinemas’ popular Flashback Series of films. John Travolta and Olivia Newton John star in the flick, which features such pop-rock favorites as “Summer Nights,” “You’re the One that I Want,” “Beauty School Dropout” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film re-screens at the same times on Wednesday, May 29. Cinemawest.com.