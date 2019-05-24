‘Wine Country,’ ‘Tolkien’ both disappoint

Two new films, inspired in varying degrees by true events or people, are among the many choices facing filmgoers and television watchers this week.

“Wine Country,” a Netflix movie written by Liz Cackowski and Emily Spivey, and directed on location in Napa by comic Amy Poehler, was based on a real-life trip to Northern California a few years ago. The film follows a group of friends on holiday in Napa to celebrate the 50th birthday of one of them. Soul-baring, embarassment, emotional eruption and massive alcohol consumption ensues.

“Tolkien,” directed by Finnish filmmaker Dome Karukoski, is based on the early life of author J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” It primarily focuses on the language-loving Tolkien’s youthful friendship with a group of students he shares literary and artistic interests in, and his romance with the determined, musically inclined Edith Bratt.

Here’s what two writers from our pool of local movie reviewers have to say about these films. It might be helpful to know that the phrase “lampshading” means to cover up a script element that might seem incongruous or prove distracting by simply noticing and naming it, then moving on. And in WWI, a “batman” was an assistant to a military officer.

‘TOLKIEN’ (PG-13)

Katie Wigglesworth

I need to say up front that I am a huge fan of J.R.R. Tolkien.

That made watching this movie (and writing this review) quite difficult.

I’ll start with the good.

The shots are pretty, the battle scenes are effective, and the acting is delightful. Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins do a lovely job.

The hard thing for me to say is I didn’t like “Tolkien,” and I desperately wanted to.

I enjoyed parts of it immensely. But when I step back and consider my feelings as a whole, I’m left feeling discontented. While it was entertaining, and perfectly serviceable as a vehicle for the movie’s character Tolkien, it ultimately fails to do the life of the real person J.R.R. Tolkien justice.

There’s nothing especially creative or unique about “Tolkien” the movie.

There’s a formula that a lot of biopics tend to fall back on, a shorthand of personal history-telling that works. But it is ultimately a lazy track to take, especially when dealing with someone who was so incredibly imaginative and who lived a life that already feels like cinema.

In its plight to impress upon the audience what Tolkien would eventually do, it loses sight of who he was. The movie repeatedly reminds the audience that Tolkien will come to write “The Lord of the Rings.” When it simply showcases the potential influences behind his later work, this plays well enough, but there are many moments where it strays into a place that feels forced. In one scene, the story grinds to a halt so Hoult can reverently say “fellowship.” That felt akin to when a movie works in its own title - irritating, self-referential, and unnecessary. J.R.R. Tolkien wasn’t Frodo, he didn’t have a “batman” named Sam in WWI, and his life, while a definite influence on his writing, was fantastical and interesting precisely because it was real.

“WINE COUNTRY” (NR)