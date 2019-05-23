Toolin’: Slow season (so far) for Petaluma’s rattlesnake wrangler

Like many outdoor enthusiasts, Loren Morelli anticipates the arrival of sunny, warm weather so he can go out and pursue his favorite pastime. But unlike those who’ll participate in conventional activities such as hiking, biking, or camping, Morelli prefers a more heart-pounding challenge.

He hunts rattlesnakes.

“The rattlesnakes have been slow to appear this year. They’re usually out by March, but as soon as the weather heats up, they’ll be out and they will be hungry,” said Morelli, a Sonoma Mountain resident who’s considered by many to be the prevailing expert on the venomous pit viper that lives there and in regions of Sonoma County.

“I’ve only caught two snakes so far, but when it warms up I’ll be getting lots of calls,” said the 66-year-old self-taught rattlesnake wrangler, who has captured more than 500 of the slithering serpents over the past decade. “I find them almost everywhere I look on the mountain, especially above 900 feet elevation. Mostly, they’re in the southern and southwestern-facing fractured-rock formations and old cobblestone quarries.”

The Northern Pacific Rattlesnake, native to Sonoma County, is one of 36 rattlesnake species that live in North and South America and the only species found in this area. Its distinguishing features are a rattle on the end of its tail, a very distinct neck and a broad, triangular head. The largest one ever caught measured 64 inches.

The frightening warning sounded by the snake’s rattles “sounds like sizzling bacon frying,” said Morelli. Many of his calls are for snakes that have encroached too close to homes, porches, decks and outbuildings. One neighbor, who called him to remove a snake, was startled when Morelli told her that her house was built over a rattlesnake den.

The son of Vernon and Virginia Morelli, Loren Morelli was raised on the mountainside ranch property where his grandparents, Amadeo and Irene Morelli, started a 905-acre dairy in the early 1900s and ran it with the help of their sons, Clarence, Camillo, Alvino and Vernon. Vernon later purchased the ranch from his parents, Alvino acquired a cattle ranch in northern California, Camillo bought the Red Hill Ranch, which is now the McEvoy Ranch, and Clarence died in a motorcycle accident. Loren Morelli grew up expecting to become a dairyman, but major changes in the dairy industry altered his plans. His parents sold off portions of the property and began raising replacement heifers.

Married to his wife, Chris, since 1974, he worked for his father-in-law as a carpenter at Wesley Gehrke Construction, until starting his own general contracting business, doing mostly agriculturally based earthwork. When he was a kid, rattlesnakes were scarce but showed up once in a while. He said his father suspected they were trucked in with the loads of hay.

“By the early 1990s the snakes became more prevalent,” said Morelli. “The rocky terrain was a perfect habitat for them to expand and we began finding them more frequently.” After one of their dogs was bitten, resulting in a $1,000 veterinarian bill, Morelli began looking closely at the rock formations and discovered 67 rattlesnakes. Although not usually fatal, a rattlesnake bite is a very serious injury.

“You do not want to get bitten by one of these snakes,” Morelli needlessly, but emphatically, advises me. When hunting rattlesnakes, he wears fang-proof, knee-high snake boots and carries snake tongs. “You’ve got to have good eyesight and good hearing and learn to watch your step, and you must be careful where you sit and where you build your house. It may be on top of a rattlesnake den.”

Morelli, along with friend and hunting partner Corbin Glazier, often team up to eradicate large dens. As the summer temperatures climb, Morelli and his friends will be out hunting for rattlesnakes. They are found mostly in the rock outcroppings, he explained, but they can be anywhere. Some property owners want them left alone, but a fear of snakes provokes many people to kill any snake they find, including the beneficial gopher and king snakes. Most of the rattlesnakes Morelli captures are relocated on the property they are found on or taken to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue for relocation. Some vineyard workers like to eat them and Morelli tells of one rancher who cooked up a batch for a 4-H club.

“I don’t personally have anything against them. I’ve been a hunter my entire life and this is just another form of hunting,” Morelli said. “Several of my friends have become wranglers and everyone in my family knows how to catch them. There are rattlesnakes all over the Sonoma mountains ranging from Bennett Valley to Stage Gulch Road. They’re drawn to the mice and rodents. I find them everywhere. Property that’s grazed properly will suppress rattlesnakes. Cows will trample them and wild pigs and birds of prey will eat them. Snakes like seclusion. You don’t need to kill them.

“When you’re outside, when it’s hot,” Morelli cautioned, “you just need to be aware.”