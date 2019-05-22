Acclaimed Russian pianist returns to Petaluma

This Friday evening, in his 10th consecutive spring appearance at the Petaluma Historical Museum, classical pianist Jura Margulis will perform selected works from Robert Schumann, Modest Mussorgsky and Pyotr Ilyish Tchaikovsky. Combined with the architectural thrill of attending a concert inside the beautiful Carnegie-designed building, the formal serving of Sonoma County-style snacks and libations will enhance the already notable musical pleasures of the event, a co-production of the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association.

The concert is part of a unique occasional series at the museum in which patrons are seated at floor level and in the ornate balcony, enjoying “elite beverage service” while watching an annual array of acclaimed classical musicians. Margulis’ Friday night recital marks a solid decade of Petaluma performances for the internationally renowned pianist.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, Margulis grew up in Germany. Initially studying the piano under his father, Dr. Vitaly Margulis, he eventually traveled to America to study at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, and soon after settled permanently in the US, where he has taught and toured extensively and regularly performs with a number of orchestras and ensembles, here and abroad. In the US, he has taught at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and since 2017, he has spent part of the year back in Austria as a professor of music at the Music and Arts University of Vienna.

While the upcoming concert is Margulis’ 10th in Petaluma, it will mark his 11th performance on this particular Henry F. Miller concert grand piano, now the “resident piano” of the Petaluma Historical Museum. Margulis’ first performance on the legendary 120-year-old instrument was at the piano’s previous home, the Charles M. Schultz Museum. The piano, built in Boston in 1899 by Miller, once among the leading makers of pianos for professional musicians, has been fully restored and is reportedly in magnificent sound and shape.

So, in many ways this weekend’s concert is a reunion of old friends - Margulis and the Miller concert grand.

Margulis, as a modern interpreter of classical compositions for the piano, has collected a vast and glowing raft of accolades. One German publication (“Badische Zeitung”) praised his “extroverted virtuosity,” adding, “Margulis, a refined spirit with a lion’s paw, knows how to play the piano!” Germany’s “Maintal Tagesanzeiger” described one performance as, “A pianistic firework of outstanding quality, technical perfection and sophisticated interpretation.” International Piano magazine once noted Margulis’ “reflective approach” and “somber palette of colors,” while the Los Angeles Times has called him, “steel-fingered and highly musical.”

The next event in the Museum’s ongoing series with Sky Hill will be June’s “Shubertiade,” a grand celebration of the life and music of Franz Shubert. In addition to the series’ usual attractions – food, drink, VIP seating – the “Shubertiade” will feature performances by a large number of musicians. These will include violinists Nigel Armstrong and Kyle Craft, pianist and storyteller Kayleen Asbo, vocalists Karen Clark and Dianna Morgan, cellist James Jarre, pianists Elizabeth Walter and Jungeun Kim, and violist Christina Simpson, with presentations of some of Shubert’s most gorgeous works, including the beloved “Trout Quintet.” The afternoon-long “Shubertiade” will take place on June 16, beginning at 1 p.m.