The BUZZ: ‘Doggie art’ benefit sale postponed to June 1

Rain postpones ‘doggie art’ fundraiser: Last weekend’s planed benefit for Petaluma’s Lily’s Legacy nonprofit was postponed due to heavy rains (go ahead, indulge that inclination for “Raining cats and dogs” remarks), and has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 1, at Lagunitas Brewing (1280 N. McDowell Blvd., from noon to 3 p.m.). The planned sale of ceramic art-pieces, all sculpted in the form of whimsical canines, is a fundraiser for the local group that finds suitable homes for aging dogs. The art pieces have been (and now continue to be) on display in the window of downtown Petaluma’s Sonoma Coast Surf and Skate Shop at 9 Fourth Street. They’ve proven quite the attraction, inspiring countless passersby to stop and take pictures. At the sale on June 1, actual senior dogs will also be present, eager to charm their ways into the hearts of attendees, who might just end up taking home a piece of art and a brand new friend. For more information about Lily’s Legacy, visit LilysLegacy.org.

Petaluma publisher picks up book nomination in annual Shirley Jackson awards: Word Horde Books, the Petaluma-based publishing company operated by Ross Lockhart, has learned that its 2018 release “The Human Alchemy,” by Portland, Oregon author Michael Griffin, was nominated for Best Single-author Collection. The awards, named for the author of such horror masterpieces as “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Lottery,” are presented each year to the writers and publishers of modern day horror and suspense. Griffin’s “The Human Alchemy” is indicative of its author’s ability to establish ordinary situations and then reveal gradually unsettling details, turning expectations (and the occasional unhappy victim) entirely inside out. Word Horde publishes a handful of titles each year, all in the horror/science-fiction/fantasy genre. The winners will be announced on July 14 in Quincy, Massachusetts, at the annual Readercon 30 Conference on Imaginative literature. Learn more at WordHorde.com.

(Have an idea for a BUZZ item? Contact David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call 776-8462)