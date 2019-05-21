Petaluma Bestsellers: Mueller Report No. 1 book in town

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 13-May 19, 2019

“The Mueller Report” doesn’t just live on in congress, where Democrats refuse to give up their fight to hear direct testimony from Robert Mueller himself. The actual document has been gradually climbing the bestseller list in Petaluma, where this week it finally makes it to the top, climbing up from last week’s No. 4 position, redactions and all.

The rest of the list is notably stocked with relatively recent titles, many of them brand new to the local bestsellers lists.

Representative Stacey Abrams 2018 book “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change,” is the No. 2 book this week. It’s followed by journalist David Brooks’ “The Second Mountain” (No. 3 for its second week in a row) and the brand new “Howard Stern Comes Again” (No. 4), the notorious radio host’s new book on the art of the interview.

David Wallace-Wells’ “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Global Warming,” an urgent, intelligently and engagingly written explanation of just exactly how bad things are going to get - and what might still be done about climate change - is No. 5.

On the kids and young adults list, meanwhile, author Dave Eggers and illustrator Shawn Harris have two socially engaged picture books occupying the top spots.

“What Can a Citizen Do?” (No. 1) is an early reader encouragement for kids to become involved in their communities, and “Her Right Foot” (No. 2) is a delightfully written and drawn history of the Statue of Liberty, inviting kids to easily and entertainingly learn more about the iconic symbol than even their parents are likely to know.

At No. 3 is the illuminating kids novel “What Elephants Know,” the story of an orphaned Indian boy raised by wild dogs, then adopted by an elephant and the man who runs a royal elephant stable for the king.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller, ed Washington Post

2. ‘Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change,’ by Stacey Abrams

3. ‘The Second Mountain,’ by David Brooks

4. ‘Howard Stern Comes Again,’ by Howard Stern

5. ‘Uninhabitable Earth,’ by David Wallace-Wells

6. ‘Dreyer’s English,’ by Benjamin Dreyer

7. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

8. ‘Born a Crime,’ by Trevor Noah

9. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

10. ‘Death of Mrs. Westaway,’ by Ruth Ware

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘What Can a Citizen Do?’ by Dave Eggers and Shawn Harris

2. ‘Her Right Foot,’ by Dave Eggers and Shawn Harris

3. ‘What Elephants Know,’ by Eric Dinerstein

4. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ by Jeff Kinney

5. ‘Just Jaime,’ by Terri Libenson

6. ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

7. ‘Smile,’ by Raina Teglemeier

8. ‘Camp,’ by Kayla Miller

9. ‘Goodnight, Max the Brave,’ by Ed Vere

10. ‘Hair Love,’ by Matthew A. Cherry & Vashti Harrison

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)