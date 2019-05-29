Your Weekend: Brothers Comatose, Bingo for Horses and ‘Ferris Bueller’

THURSDAY

DOWN THE ROAD

RAMBLERS

This five-member bluegrass ensemble plays upbeat bluegrass tunes with spirited verve, agreeable aplomb, energetic musical veracity and a skillful exhibition of exuberant folk-loving, toe-tapping audacity and fun. Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

FRIDAY

THE BROTHERS

COMATOSE

Returning this weekend to the Mystic Theatre, it’s those alt-rock masters of folksy Americana, The Brothers Comatose, ready to treat their fans to another rowdy, unpredictable live show. The opener is Caitlin Jemma and the Goodness. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $18. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

BEER & BINGO FOR

THE HORSES

A benefit for John Strong’s 2nd Chance Ranch, which rescues and shelters retired horses, Beer & Bingo is a fun evening of game-playing and prizes (and beer and food) hosted by the hilarious comedian Deb Campo. Taking place at the Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom, the event is now in its second year at Lagunitas. Tickets are $25 and include your first Bingo card. All proceeds go towards helping the horses at the 2nd Chance Ranch. 6-8 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Strongs2ndChanceranch.com.

SUNDAY

‘FERRIS BUELLER’S

DAY OFF’ AT CINEMAS

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” That’s just one of the many subversive credos delivered by Matthew Broderick to the audience as Ferris Bueller, in John Hughes’ beloved 1986 teen comedy classic, screening at Boulevard Cinemas, about a charming, sociopathic high schooler getting away with everything but murder during one long day of adolescent truancy. Those activities include the feigning of illness, car theft, faking the death of a grandmother, teen sex, home and backyard invasion, singing pop songs from a Von Steuben Day parade float, breaking the fourth wall, attempted odometer fraud, accidentally setting up a situation in his sister kisses Charlie Sheen, and propelling a 1961 Ferrari Spyder through a garage wall and into a ravine, all while singlehandedly teaching a generation of kids that adults are stupid, impotent, envious monsters who want nothing more than to stop all teenagers from enjoying their youth. In other words, it’s a modern masterpiece. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.