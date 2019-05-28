Fourth & Sea to close briefly for Harvard graduation

Rest east, fried fish fans, Fourth & Sea’s closure is only temporary, but don’t for a very understandable reason.

From May 27 to June 4, the popular and affordable downtown eatery will shut down while owners John Wertz and Suzanne Porter travel back east to celebrate their son’s graduation from Harvard.

Joey Wertz graduated from St. Vincent High School in 2015 with a 4.47 G.P.A. and an abundance of extracurricular activities, including serving as student body president, competing on the cross-country team and helping lead the Mustangs to a 92-2 record during his four years on the golf team. Outside of school he volunteered at Petaluma Valley Hospital or helped out at Fourth & Sea.

Even with all that, Joey was initially waitlisted for Harvard, a school he dreamed of attending since childhood. He was finally accepted, and set off to Massachusetts, obtaining his degree in applied math in four years. He’s set to graduate with honors on May 30.

“We are very proud of him, as you can imagine,” said Suzanne. Although too humble to bring it up himself, Suzanne shared that Joey has been published twice as in the American Journal of Public Health related to his work with the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. While at Harvard he also volunteered as an EMT for the Crimson EMS, the campus’s emergency medical services and was the president of the Harvard Club Golf Team.

“He loves what he does,” said Suzanne, “and is truly interested in saving lives and has the skills to do it.”

In high school, Joey’s interest in medicine blossomed. Many a Saturday night he spent volunteering at Petaluma Valley Hospital, because it was usually the busiest night in the emergency department, and he knew they needed the extra help.

“I wanted to be exposed to critical care,” Joey told the Argus-Courier in a 2015 interview. “I wanted to make sure being a doctor was what I wanted. Working at the hospital confirmed that was what I wanted to do. I met a lot of great people on the staff and the patients. Working at the hospital is one of the top reasons I want to pursue medicine. It was really inspirational.”

Joey said he learned just as many valuable skills working in his family’s restaurant as a teen.

“While at Harvard, I have certainly fallen back on the work ethic I developed through the years of helping my dad with the restaurant,” says Joey. “I’ve had to play many roles: cashier, supply runner, amateur plumber, AC repair man, even crisis counsellor. You’d be surprised how devastated someone can get about allegedly not getting their garlic fries. I’ve learned how to multitask and balance a million things at once, because ice cream machines only break when it’s busy and hot outside, and without question I’ve learned what hard work really looks like.”

Clearly, his dedication and preparation has paid off.

“Joey is headed to UCLA Medical School in the fall, with the intention of becoming a trauma surgeon,” Suzanne beamed.

So, until their June 5 return, we will simply have to push our cravings for fish tacos, fish and chips and the monthly milkshake special to the back burner while we all bask in the glow of another Petaluma native making us all proud.