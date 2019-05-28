Dozens brave rain for Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s Backroad Challenge

The weather could not have been worse for this past Saturday’s Sonoma County Backroad Challenge, organized Saturday by Petaluma Sunrise Rotary.

In its previous seven years the weather has always been pleasant, even warm, but not this year. But the rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the riders as they set out on one of four courses, ranging from 35- to 100-miles, all with at least one serious climb, including Wilson Hill, Bloomfield and the infamous “Marshall Wall.” The elevation gains across the routes ranged from 1,600 feet to a whopping 6,100 feet for the 100 mile race.

Although heavy rain was predicted for 9 a.m., riders mostly missed out on getting soaked because the precipitation mercifully held off until 11 a.m.

Upon the return to Penngrove Park, riders were greeted with barbecue chicken, veggie burgers, pasta and all the accoutrements. There was also plenty of beer on tap, donated by HenHouse, Fort Point and Lagunitas, as well as wine and sodas.

As the afternoon progressed, the rain showed no signs of letting up, and Penngrove Park nearly became a mud bog.

The rider’s entry fees help cover the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s charitable projects, and was sponsored by Fishman Supply, Ron Davidson Construction, Mike’s Bikes, Bank of Marin and Don Ramatici Insurance. Penngrove 4-H Club joined dozens of Rotarians in volunteering to make sure the event was successful.