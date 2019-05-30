Petaluma prepares for summertime fun

“The Sounds of Summer.”

That’s the title of a short promotional film created by the Madrid-based advertising company Fragmento Universo. In the 3-minute long piece, we see a series of eye-catching images accompanied by a distinctly image-appropriate auditory soundscape. A desk fan turns on. Ice tinkles in a glass of lemonade. Children squeal delightedly when they are squirted with water. A tiny umbrella opens as we hear waves sloshing against the sand.

And so forth.

It’s kind of funny that with all of those “sounds of summer,” not once did we hear the music of a live rock ‘n roll band. Or a movie being screened under the stars. Or tap dancing on a stage in the park. Or a marching band in a small-town summer parade.

Absent were nearly all of the sounds that we who live in Sonoma County, and Petaluma in particular, have come to associate with warm weather, longer days, shorter nights, and of course, music festivals. Well we are happy to report that everything that was left out of that film will be abundant display over the next several months as Sonoma County officially steps forward into the summer.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of upcoming opportunities to gather with friends to listen to music, enjoy refreshing drinks (alcohol free and otherwise), view some art, watch a show or a movie, and enjoy the best of living in a corner of the world as beautiful (to see and to hear) as this place we call home.

Here are some events you might want to put on your calendar.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (May 27-October 7) – One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is getting to attend Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes the LA punk band FIDLAR (Tuesday, June 4), named for a popular skate-culture acronym that cannot be repeated here, the Brooklyn-based Afro-beat ensemble Antibalas (Tuesday, June 18), and rapper/singer Thundercat (Monday, June 24) from Los Angeles. Also look for folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, August 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

CLEAN AND SOBER MUSIC FEST (June 1 and 2) – Former Big Brother and the Holding Company singer (and one-time Petaluman) Stefanie Keys and her band will be joined by Clean Sweep, The Happys, The Real Sarahs and many more, at the annual RockSoberFest in Booneville. The one-of-a-kind two-day festival is a musical celebration of sobriety and healthy living, and includes camping, comedy, and other fun activities. $20-$25 per day, free 12-and-under. Cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

NOVATO FESTIVAL OF ART, WINE & MUSIC (Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9) – Music lovers from Petaluma will have two opportunities (one slightly south, one slightly north) to take the SMART train directly to popular outdoor festivals. The first is the annual Novato Festival of Art, Wine and Music, in downtown Novato, with two music stages, featuring such acts as Foreverland, Miracle Mule, The Hots (plus more, on Saturday). Add to those artists Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs, Victoria George, Zebop, Third Rail and Petaluma’s Soul Section (and more, on Sunday). And in addition to the music, there is (as suggested in the name of the event) plenty of art and wine, as well. For more information, visit NovatoArtWineMusic.com.