Petaluma prepares for summertime fun

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 30, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“The Sounds of Summer.”

That’s the title of a short promotional film created by the Madrid-based advertising company Fragmento Universo. In the 3-minute long piece, we see a series of eye-catching images accompanied by a distinctly image-appropriate auditory soundscape. A desk fan turns on. Ice tinkles in a glass of lemonade. Children squeal delightedly when they are squirted with water. A tiny umbrella opens as we hear waves sloshing against the sand.

And so forth.

It’s kind of funny that with all of those “sounds of summer,” not once did we hear the music of a live rock ‘n roll band. Or a movie being screened under the stars. Or tap dancing on a stage in the park. Or a marching band in a small-town summer parade.

Absent were nearly all of the sounds that we who live in Sonoma County, and Petaluma in particular, have come to associate with warm weather, longer days, shorter nights, and of course, music festivals. Well we are happy to report that everything that was left out of that film will be abundant display over the next several months as Sonoma County officially steps forward into the summer.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of upcoming opportunities to gather with friends to listen to music, enjoy refreshing drinks (alcohol free and otherwise), view some art, watch a show or a movie, and enjoy the best of living in a corner of the world as beautiful (to see and to hear) as this place we call home.

Here are some events you might want to put on your calendar.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (May 27-October 7) – One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is getting to attend Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes the LA punk band FIDLAR (Tuesday, June 4), named for a popular skate-culture acronym that cannot be repeated here, the Brooklyn-based Afro-beat ensemble Antibalas (Tuesday, June 18), and rapper/singer Thundercat (Monday, June 24) from Los Angeles. Also look for folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, August 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

CLEAN AND SOBER MUSIC FEST (June 1 and 2) – Former Big Brother and the Holding Company singer (and one-time Petaluman) Stefanie Keys and her band will be joined by Clean Sweep, The Happys, The Real Sarahs and many more, at the annual RockSoberFest in Booneville. The one-of-a-kind two-day festival is a musical celebration of sobriety and healthy living, and includes camping, comedy, and other fun activities. $20-$25 per day, free 12-and-under. Cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

NOVATO FESTIVAL OF ART, WINE & MUSIC (Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9) – Music lovers from Petaluma will have two opportunities (one slightly south, one slightly north) to take the SMART train directly to popular outdoor festivals. The first is the annual Novato Festival of Art, Wine and Music, in downtown Novato, with two music stages, featuring such acts as Foreverland, Miracle Mule, The Hots (plus more, on Saturday). Add to those artists Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs, Victoria George, Zebop, Third Rail and Petaluma’s Soul Section (and more, on Sunday). And in addition to the music, there is (as suggested in the name of the event) plenty of art and wine, as well. For more information, visit NovatoArtWineMusic.com.

RAILROAD SQUARE MUSIC FESTIVAL (Sunday, June 9) – On the same weekend as the previous item, music-loving Petalumans can also enjoy door-to-door service to the Railroad Square Music Festival, taking the SMART train directly to this day-long musical event that takes place within a few steps of the train station in Santa Rosa. Showcased artists include Petaluma’s Royal Jelly Jive and Ismay, plus John Courage, Down Dirty Shake, Kendra McKinley, King Dream, Stone Cold Mollie and Cairlin Jemma. Free. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. RailroadSquareMusicFestival.com.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘A CHORUS LINE’ (June 14-30) – Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company takes its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues to a whole new level this year, with its first-ever full staging of an actual Broadway musical. As in the past, the summer-long season will still include the popular Fantastical Family Night (July 19 and 20), a song-and-dance extravaganza, this year titled “Those Dancin’ Feet” (August 9-25), and the celebratory season-closing Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). But the real buzz-maker is that the Broadway Under the Stars season will open with a three-week run of “A Chorus Line,” directed by Amy Miller, the company’s co-founder and artistic director. Given that the 1975 crowd-pleaser follows 17 dancers auditioning for one of eight spots in the chorus line of an upcoming Broadway show, and is traditionally performed on a bare stage, there is not a better choice for Transcendence’s first foray into full musical presentations. After all, the big selling point of these Under the Stars shows is that the talent all have Broadway experience, and the cast assembled by Miller have all experienced the very same things the characters in the play do. And based on what this company has already accomplished in its open-air “field of dreams” at Jack London State Historical Park, there is every indication that Miller and company will be causing one singular sensation this summer as they move into an exciting new phase of their existence in Sonoma County. 7:30 p.m. For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

PETALUMA DRINKS (June 15 and 16) – Start hydrating now and lock-in that designated driver, because Petaluma’s weekend-long city-wide, high-octane drink sampling circus is back. A benefit for COTS, Petaluma Drinks features a vast array of artisanaal breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries (is that a word?), all opening their doors and preparing to share tastes of their best hand-made (or distilled or brewed) libations. Participants include 101 North Brewing, Azari Vineyards, Acre and Spade Cider, Barber Lee Spirits, Adobe Road Winery, Black Night Vineyards, Ethic Ciders, Bitter Girl Bitters, Fogline Vineyards, Griffo Distillery, HenHouse Brewing, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Karah Estate Vineyard, Kastania Vineyards, Leghorn Wine Co. McEvoy Ranch, Keller Estate, Monarch Bitters, Model Farm Wines, Sonoma Coast Spirits, Sonoma Coast Wines, Sonoma Portworks, Stillwater Spirits, Sonoma Aperitiif and more. PetalumaDrinks.com.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR (June 19-23) - Our local fair is five full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun (“Fried Candy!” Yum!), plus a series of high-profile nightly concerts. This year, those acts include Canadian rockers Loverboy (Wednesday, June 19, 8 p.m.), The Roots & Boots Electric Throwdown with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye (Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m.), pop rockers Lifehouse (Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.), and country singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy (Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m.). Plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) with Los Dinnos, Nuevos Aventureros, Tamborazo Santo Domingo and Los Della 9. $10-$15. Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE (Sunday, July 7) - Once described with the word “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 43nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen, and helps maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse and Penngrove Park. For information, visit PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

DOWNTOWN ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL (Sunday, July 14) - One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 18th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces. 11 a.m. to 5 pm. For information, visit PetalumaDowntown.com

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL (July 20) - A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small rivertown by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come down to the river to play. You can also eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, visit RivertownRevival.com

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) – One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) – The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, onve again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, MoonAlice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. For additional information, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

(Contact David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call him at 776-8462)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine