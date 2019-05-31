Petaluma Profile: Local artist-photographer-musician launches new blog

“I’ve been driving my wife crazy for years with all the crazy projects I’m always working on, always coming up with something new,” says Dan Kabanuck full-time real estate broker, part-time musician, photographer, artist and blogger. “The only problem is,” he adds with a laugh, “is there’s just not enough time in the day to do them all, you know?”

Kabanuck’s most recent new project is an agreeably unique monthly blog, attached to his picture-packed photography website titled simply DanKabanuck.com. While the rest of the site offers numerous examples from Kabanuck’s rich photographic portfolio, the new photo blog, titled “P-Town Treasures,” focuses on local businesses, in particular those housed in historic, architecturally significant Petaluma buildings.

“Being in the real estate industry in Petaluma since the 90s, I’ve long been aware that, even though the town has grown a lot, there’s still a strong sense of community here, with a lot of support for each other, business-wise and people-wise,” he says. “I have a photography guru I follow on YouTube, and he did something similar, with his favorite pizza place. And I thought, it would be cool to start a photo blog of all the Petaluma businesses that are truly local, that have been around a long time and have managed to struggle through competition from the big guys, and are still here.” The “photo guru” he refers to is Jared Polin, of the popular FroKnowsPhoto website and video series. According to Kabanuck, watching Polin’s how-to videos took his own photography to a whole new level within a matter of weeks. “Not long after,” he says, “I walked into Petaluma Coffee & Tea, and I thought, oh my god, this would be perfect for my first one. It’s got so much charm, it looks so cool inside and out, and fit that bill perfectly. Since then I’ve been thinking of a lot of other businesses I’m going to shoot pictures of.”

Launched just last month, the blog currently showcases Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company, with downtown’s Riverfront Art Gallery, in the historic Steiger Building, set to be his next photographic subject. He’s hoping to follow that up with shots of Rex Ace Hardware and The Mail Depot.

“After that, I have a lot of ideas, and hope to keep this going for a while,” Kabanuck says. “It’s how I can, as a photographer, support my community and the cool, one-of-a-kind businesses that are so important to this town.”

Having mentioned Riverfront Art Gallery, Kabanuck allows that he’s had a chance to explore the interior of the place a bit more closely than some. He’s been a featured artist there for several months, alternating exhibitions between displays of his photographic works – much of it depicting the many charms and attractions of Petaluma, in all kinds of light and weather – and those of his other artworks, colorful painted pieces that tend toward the abstract and experimental.

Kabanuck says he’s been interested in photography, in a casual way, for a long time, but only began to take it seriously as a hobby four years ago, when he got a good camera and started studying books on photography. Since making his photos available for sale online and in small shows at a number of local cafes, coffeeshops and galleries, he’s been selling quite a few of them, as well, turning his passion into a small but rewarding side-business.