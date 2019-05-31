Petaluma Profile: Local artist-photographer-musician launches new blog

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 31, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“I’ve been driving my wife crazy for years with all the crazy projects I’m always working on, always coming up with something new,” says Dan Kabanuck full-time real estate broker, part-time musician, photographer, artist and blogger. “The only problem is,” he adds with a laugh, “is there’s just not enough time in the day to do them all, you know?”

Kabanuck’s most recent new project is an agreeably unique monthly blog, attached to his picture-packed photography website titled simply DanKabanuck.com. While the rest of the site offers numerous examples from Kabanuck’s rich photographic portfolio, the new photo blog, titled “P-Town Treasures,” focuses on local businesses, in particular those housed in historic, architecturally significant Petaluma buildings.

“Being in the real estate industry in Petaluma since the 90s, I’ve long been aware that, even though the town has grown a lot, there’s still a strong sense of community here, with a lot of support for each other, business-wise and people-wise,” he says. “I have a photography guru I follow on YouTube, and he did something similar, with his favorite pizza place. And I thought, it would be cool to start a photo blog of all the Petaluma businesses that are truly local, that have been around a long time and have managed to struggle through competition from the big guys, and are still here.” The “photo guru” he refers to is Jared Polin, of the popular FroKnowsPhoto website and video series. According to Kabanuck, watching Polin’s how-to videos took his own photography to a whole new level within a matter of weeks. “Not long after,” he says, “I walked into Petaluma Coffee & Tea, and I thought, oh my god, this would be perfect for my first one. It’s got so much charm, it looks so cool inside and out, and fit that bill perfectly. Since then I’ve been thinking of a lot of other businesses I’m going to shoot pictures of.”

Launched just last month, the blog currently showcases Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company, with downtown’s Riverfront Art Gallery, in the historic Steiger Building, set to be his next photographic subject. He’s hoping to follow that up with shots of Rex Ace Hardware and The Mail Depot.

“After that, I have a lot of ideas, and hope to keep this going for a while,” Kabanuck says. “It’s how I can, as a photographer, support my community and the cool, one-of-a-kind businesses that are so important to this town.”

Having mentioned Riverfront Art Gallery, Kabanuck allows that he’s had a chance to explore the interior of the place a bit more closely than some. He’s been a featured artist there for several months, alternating exhibitions between displays of his photographic works – much of it depicting the many charms and attractions of Petaluma, in all kinds of light and weather – and those of his other artworks, colorful painted pieces that tend toward the abstract and experimental.

Kabanuck says he’s been interested in photography, in a casual way, for a long time, but only began to take it seriously as a hobby four years ago, when he got a good camera and started studying books on photography. Since making his photos available for sale online and in small shows at a number of local cafes, coffeeshops and galleries, he’s been selling quite a few of them, as well, turning his passion into a small but rewarding side-business.

“It’s nothing I expected, but it’s pretty great,” he says. “I’m going on a cruise to Alaska soon, and I’m really excited about what I’m going to be able to take there. The cool thing is, in Alaska, a lot of people just take a lot of big landscapes, and I love those a lot. But if you take a good telephoto lens and zoom in on some smaller parts of a landscape, you can find so many small things that your eye just doesn’t see.”

Given how busy he’s been with his photography, and his day job selling real estate, it’s amazing that Kabanuck has had time at all for his other projects. But next month he’ll be performing with his heavy metal band Aftertayst, in a big show at Spancky’s in Cotati, on June 29, and before that he’ll be selling some of his non-photography works at the big Pride Celebration in Santa Rosa on June 1.

“I’ve been an artist of one kind or another all of my life, but I never really embraced it until the last few years,” Kabanuck says. “A friend of mine posted this ‘pour art’ idea on my Facebook page, and I decided, Wow, I have to try this. And the stuff I did was pretty cool. Then I found out that my neighbor, Billy Korbus, who’s a retired firefighter, and we loved what I was doing and immediately wanted to start doing pour art projects together. We started mixing up paint in a cup and pouring it onto the canvass, swirling it around, and it turned out really cool. The next thing we know I have a hundred of these paintings in my garage.”

Together, Kabanuck and Korbus experimented not just with different paints and techniques, but eventually branched off from just painting on canvass, and now include an array of unexpected items on which to paint, including mailboxes, car bodies and ukuleles.

“We also have several rainbow pieces on canvass that we do, and they look super cool,” he says. “My aunt is involved with the Pride parade, and she suggested we open a booth there and sell some of these rainbow pieces and some of our other stuff. So that’ll be fun.”

How Kabanuck finds time for all of this, even he’s not sure.

“When you find something you love, you somehow find ways to do it,” he laughs. “In my case, I just happen to have a whole of things I love to do.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine