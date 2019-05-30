Culture Junkie: On ‘Jeopardy James,’ and how my favorite gameshow was ruined

“Jeopardy” used to be my favorite television show.

I’m not so sure any more.

For decades, I’ve looked forward to tuning in at 7 p.m. every weekday night, to watch in comfortable, somewhat predictable pleasure as the unflappably calm Alex Trebek oversees the longest running TV quiz show in history.

I tend to take my “Jeopardy” sessions very seriously, strongly discouraging any badly timed interruptions from family members during the actual game (“Please save non-emergency-related chatter for commercials or the bit where Alex asks the contestants to offer an amusing personal anecdote”). I play along with the contestants, of course, blurting out answers in the form of questions, while holding my personal total of correct responses on my fingers (making checkmarks in notebook requires me to look away from the TV screen), with a standard goal of answering at least half of the 30 questions posed during each round. To give me an edge, I pay special attention when the six categories are announced by Alex, memorizing their position from left to right in case someone I’m watching with at home does happen to speak at the exact moment when a contestant verbally chooses the next category.

It’s hard enough to get some of these questions right when you know that a particular clue is from “Begins with a Z” or “Roman Historical Sites in YA Literature,” and they can be pretty much impossible if you don’t at least know what category that clue belongs to.

To make watching even more fun, I enjoy picking one player to root for, generally trying to identify the “underdog” out of the three participating players. Sometimes it’s the one I decide seems the nicest, or the weirdest, or the most adorably nervous, or the least cocky, with special points going to the contestant who seems to be playing with the most joy and love of the game.

Because, ever since watching my first episode of the show when I was a kid, I have shared that love and joy, have passed it on to my kids (who aren’t as obsessive as I am, but do relish getting questions right when I maybe don’t), and have made this nightly activity a consistent and meaningful part of my life.

Since the arrival on April 4 of contestant James Holzhauer, however, I just don’t feel the same way about “Jeopardy.” The professional sports gambler for Las Vegas, in the month or so he’s been on the show, has proven nearly unbeatable. The closest he’s come to losing was last Thursday, when he went into the Final Jeopardy round with less than a $6000 lead over his closest opponent, but still won by $16,000. Throughout his run, Holzhauer – dubbed “Jeopardy James” or “King James” by fans – has racked up record amounts of money with each runaway game.

His game-playing strategy - in addition to having studied arcane facts and trivia for a solid year in preparation – is to choose the most valuable questions first, selecting (and then answering) all of the $1000 questions, then the $1600 questions. In so doing, he piles up so much money so quickly that when he hits the first Double Jeopardy question, often wagering most or all of his initial winnings, he suddenly pulls so far ahead of the other two players (within minutes of the start of the game) the end is a foregone conclusion. He uses those Double Jeopardy questions so strategically, it’s already changed the way the game is played, perhaps permanently. For years, people have started with the lower valued questions, and worked their way down. Now, within a month of his arrival, more and more of his opponents are starting at the bottom and working their way up, bucking years of established practice.