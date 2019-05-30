Culture Junkie: On ‘Jeopardy James,’ and how my favorite gameshow was ruined

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 30, 2019, 4:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

“Jeopardy” used to be my favorite television show.

I’m not so sure any more.

For decades, I’ve looked forward to tuning in at 7 p.m. every weekday night, to watch in comfortable, somewhat predictable pleasure as the unflappably calm Alex Trebek oversees the longest running TV quiz show in history.

I tend to take my “Jeopardy” sessions very seriously, strongly discouraging any badly timed interruptions from family members during the actual game (“Please save non-emergency-related chatter for commercials or the bit where Alex asks the contestants to offer an amusing personal anecdote”). I play along with the contestants, of course, blurting out answers in the form of questions, while holding my personal total of correct responses on my fingers (making checkmarks in notebook requires me to look away from the TV screen), with a standard goal of answering at least half of the 30 questions posed during each round. To give me an edge, I pay special attention when the six categories are announced by Alex, memorizing their position from left to right in case someone I’m watching with at home does happen to speak at the exact moment when a contestant verbally chooses the next category.

It’s hard enough to get some of these questions right when you know that a particular clue is from “Begins with a Z” or “Roman Historical Sites in YA Literature,” and they can be pretty much impossible if you don’t at least know what category that clue belongs to.

To make watching even more fun, I enjoy picking one player to root for, generally trying to identify the “underdog” out of the three participating players. Sometimes it’s the one I decide seems the nicest, or the weirdest, or the most adorably nervous, or the least cocky, with special points going to the contestant who seems to be playing with the most joy and love of the game.

Because, ever since watching my first episode of the show when I was a kid, I have shared that love and joy, have passed it on to my kids (who aren’t as obsessive as I am, but do relish getting questions right when I maybe don’t), and have made this nightly activity a consistent and meaningful part of my life.

Since the arrival on April 4 of contestant James Holzhauer, however, I just don’t feel the same way about “Jeopardy.” The professional sports gambler for Las Vegas, in the month or so he’s been on the show, has proven nearly unbeatable. The closest he’s come to losing was last Thursday, when he went into the Final Jeopardy round with less than a $6000 lead over his closest opponent, but still won by $16,000. Throughout his run, Holzhauer – dubbed “Jeopardy James” or “King James” by fans – has racked up record amounts of money with each runaway game.

His game-playing strategy - in addition to having studied arcane facts and trivia for a solid year in preparation – is to choose the most valuable questions first, selecting (and then answering) all of the $1000 questions, then the $1600 questions. In so doing, he piles up so much money so quickly that when he hits the first Double Jeopardy question, often wagering most or all of his initial winnings, he suddenly pulls so far ahead of the other two players (within minutes of the start of the game) the end is a foregone conclusion. He uses those Double Jeopardy questions so strategically, it’s already changed the way the game is played, perhaps permanently. For years, people have started with the lower valued questions, and worked their way down. Now, within a month of his arrival, more and more of his opponents are starting at the bottom and working their way up, bucking years of established practice.

Because if it works for Holzhauer, it could work for others.

And it’s definitely been working for Holzhauer.

As of the writing of this column, he’s passed the $2,000,000 point, and is closing in fast on reigning champion Ken Jenning’s $2,522,700, and doing it less than half the time the champ did it.

Holzhauer is so dominant, unfortunately, that it’s really not that much fun to watch him winning (again and again) night after night after night. Maybe if he appeared to be enjoying himself it might make a difference, but Holzhauer is clearly approaching “Jeopardy” less as a game than as a bank to hack, methodically transferring as much money as possible before he’s somehow caught and stopped. He plays “Jeopardy” like some people play first-person-shooter games, the same blank, cold concentration in his eyes as he coldly eliminates as many targets as possible, almost entirely ignoring the human opponents to his left. They are less than inconsequential to Holzhauer. He barely acknowledges them, either before, during or after each episode.

Holzhauer’s one-and-only opponent is “Jeopardy” itself, a game he’s studied for years to identify its strengths and weaknesses, waiting patiently for his opportunity to appear on the show and exploit those weaknesses for all their worth.

Even his smile, a strange, tight grimace of forced facial contractions and clear discomfort, looks like something Holzhauer practiced in a mirror because someone told him he really ought to smile at the end of each runaway round. His only real nod to personality, humanity and charm (admittedly no prerequisite for game show success, but something I tend to value when looking for players to root for) is his uncanny ability to bid monetary sums that result in numbers related to important dates or anniversaries in his life.

Even then, even when he’s being “cute,” he does it by the numbers.

To this guy, it doesn’t matter that the show was created for entertainment, and perhaps for intellectual stimulation. For Holzhauer, “Jeopardy” is little more than an ATM with safeguards he’s managed to identify and circumvent. Is it fun to watch someone punk the system, taking it for all its worth? Sure, for a while maybe.

But then, not so much.

For me, Holzhauer has broken “Jeopardy.” He’s done to the game, and all of his poor, wide-eyed (increasingly irritated) opponents, what Victor Drago did to Apollo Creed in Rocky IV, In fact, Holzhauer is approximately as systematic, emotionless and robotic as Drago – though a lot less entertaining or pulse-pounding to watch.

In fact, I’ll go so far as to say that Holzhauer’s stiff, calculated predictability is actually boring to watch. Aside from the curiosity factor, the only real reason to turn it at this point is to be watching when someone finally takes him down. And sooner or later, someone will.

And here’s how they could do it.

Since Holzhauer’s ace in the hole is the way he uses the Double Jeopardy, the way to even the playing field is for both of his opponents to put off trying to rack up win themselves until they have gotten to those Double Jeopardy’s first. They don’t even have to risk much money. They don’t even have to get the question right. They just find the Double Jeopardy before Holzhauer does, bid five or ten bucks, toss out an answer, and get that thing off the board before Jeopardy James can grab it use it against them.

While I admit I only watch the show once a week or so these days, I do hope I’ve got it on when that happens. By then of course, it’ll be too late, because “Jeopardy” has already been permanently changed.

And with more than $2,000,000 to his name already, of course, even his opponents do join up to beat him at his own game, even if he loses tomorrow, Holzhauer likely won’t be too humbled or upset by the take-down.

Jeopardy James will just be fake-smiling all the way to the bank.

(‘Culture Junkie’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can contact David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call him at 776-8462)

