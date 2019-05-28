Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Rosenfeld’s ‘Page Turner’ the No. 1 book in town

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 13-May 19, 2019

Thanks to “How to Write a Page Turner,” Sonoma County author Jordan Rosenfeld’s new book about writing effectively tense fiction, last week’s No.1 – that real-life page-turner known as “The Mueller Report” – has been dropped down to No. 2 on Petaluma’s bestselling fiction and nonfiction list.

Meanwhile, debuting at No. 7 on the list is Petaluma poet Forrest Gander, whose collection “Be With” was recently announced as the winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. The book had been out of stock, but was rushed back into production upon the announcement of the award, while local poetry lovers waited for their own chance to absorb Gander’s expansively personal, gorgeously crafted words.

In the No. 3 spot is Delia Owens’ novel “Where the Crawdad’s Sing” (a strong performer locally in recent months, strangely absent from the list entirely the previous week), followed by Laura Prior-Palmer’s memoir “Rough Magic” (No. 4), about the author’s experiences riding a horse in the epic Mongol Derby race, and “Howard Stern Comes Again” (No. 5), the inflammatory radio host’s new memoir.

On the kids and young adults list, meanwhile, the No. 1 book is Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,” last week’s No. 4. In second place is the brand new picture book/biography “The Important Thing About Margaret Wise Brown,” by Mac Barnett, a delightful homage to the life and writing of the woman who gave us “Goodnight Moon” and over 100 other books. The No. 3 title is Elana Arnold’s “Bat and the Waiting Game.”

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘How To Write A Page-Turner,’ written by Jordan Rosenfeld

2. ‘Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘Rough Magic,’ by Lara Prior-Palmer

5. ‘Howard Stern Comes Again,’ written by Howard Stern

6. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

7. ‘Be With,’ written by Forrest Gander

8. ‘Sapiens,’ written by Noah Yuval Harari

9. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

10. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘The Important Thing About Margaret Wise Brown,’ Written by Mac Barnett

3. ‘Bat and the Waiting Game,’ by Elana Arnold

4. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

5. ‘Nimona,’ written by Noelle Stevenson

6. ‘The Wonky Donkey,’ written by Craig Smith

7. ‘Share Your Smile,’ by Raina Telgemeier

8. ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities: Exile,’ by Shannon Messenger

9. ‘Questioneers: Rosie Revere and the Raucous Riveters,’ by Andrea Beaty

10. ‘Magic Misfits,’ by Neil Patrick Harris

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)