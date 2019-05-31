Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Booksmart’ is brilliant, ‘Aladdin’ is just different

Taking beloved stories and updating them for a new generation can be tricky. Last weekend, in addition to a new “live action” adaptation of Disney’s beloved 1992 animated film “Aladdin,” starring Will Smith as the Genii (originally voiced by Robin Williams), a bold new take on the classic teen sex comedy, Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart,” hit the screens, and both films make big changes to well-established templates.

In the latter, two high school brainiacs (Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein) learn that they are not the only graduating seniors to have scored high enough to attend top colleges. Upon discovering that even stoners and partiers can also do well in school, the two inseparable friends agonize over the realization that they might have been having more fun the last four years. With one day until graduation, they decide to catch up on all those experiences in one night.

In “Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie, Mena Massoud plays the plucky street urchin who falls hard for the princess (Naomie Scott), and teams up with a powerful Genii to make his dreams come true.

Here’s what two reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about these films.

‘Booksmart’(R)

Alexa Chipman

“Booksmart” is flawlessly comfortable in its kooky, eloquent journey of friendship.

During a wild night trying to reach the “best” graduation party in town, Amy and Molly slowly dismantle their prejudices and have honest conversations with each other (including an embarrassing and hilarious discussion about an unusual use for electric toothbrushes). The straightforward realism of their relationship shows the importance of having a film written and directed by women.

There are no heavy-handed “look at me, I’m woke!” moments.

Even Amy’s lesbian sex scene is handled as just another awkward first attempt between teenagers that feels perfectly natural.

“Booksmart” hits all the right notes and veers in unexpected directions, including surprisingly moving drama.

This is a film that will hold up to the test of time. Its production values and engaging characters have sparked Twitter’s excited announcement that “Booksmart” could become a cult classic for future generations.

For once, Twitter may be right.

‘ALADDIN’ (G)

Anderson Templeton

As a child of the ‘90’s, I grew up watching the original animated “Aladdin,” so I was quite wary as to how this new live-action remake would turn out. And well, as expected, the recently-released adaption left me with so many thoughts and feelings that there is no way I can pack it all into one short review.

So instead, I have compiled a list of the most notable changes from the original film.

Let’s just let those facts speak for themselves.

In the new “Aladdin”...

- Bollywood has infiltrated Arabia.

- The evil Jafar has traded his original menace for bland hotness.

- Aladdin’s street clothes now include ... a hood.

- Iago the parrot (John Oliver) is aproximately 12% less annoying.

- The Sultan, famously short, has gained at least three feet in height.

- Aladdin can’t really sing.

- There are significantly more people of color than in the animated version, which makes sense.

- Everything has more color.

- The music sounds like TweenPop Bollywood tunes.

- Aladdin can’t stop doing parkour.

- The Will Smith Genie now raps most of his songs.

- Jasmine finally has her own song about gender equality, and it will make you cry, and then tear down the patriarchy.

- This Aladdin really likes jam.

If all of this sounds like fun, and perhaps even an improvement over the original, then this is the “Aladdin” for you. If you loved the original, and do not want it messed around with too much, then maybe not.