Petaluma embraces Arts Now campaign

Learn more about the Arts Now campaign, a program of the California Alliance for Arts Education, at ArtsEd411.org. To find out more about Petaluma PAINTS, visit PetalumaPaints.org.

Every student in Petaluma, and across the state of California, deserves the same access to the arts. Regardless of background or past performance, no child should be denied the possibility of a quality arts education. Artistic expression and the skills developed through acquiring artistic excellence are valuable problem solving tools, and should not be considered frivolous, unnecessary or optional.

Those are the driving beliefs behind Arts Now, a campaign launched this year by the California Alliance for Arts Education. It is designed as a way to encourage school districts throughout the state, and the communities those districts serve, to find creative new ways to invest in arts education.

That message was brought to Petaluma last month at the official Arts Now community kick-off breakfast at Hotel Petaluma on April 30. In attendance were over 100 educators, city leaders, school administrators and representatives of Petaluma’s arts and music community. Appropriately enough, there were also plenty of kids, including an exuberant chorus of ukulele-playing fifth and sixth graders from McKinley and McNear Elementary Schools, led by music teacher Victoria Parks-Cochrane.

The students serenaded the crowd with a number of songs, including Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” The instruments those kids were playing were donated to the schools by local businesses, a practical example of the kind of community support and participation the Arts Now campaign seeks to encourage more of, within Petaluma and beyond.

“One of our goals, as educators, at the end of the day, is to develop effective communicators and critical thinkers,” said Gary Callahan, Superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, early on the presentation. “It’s our goal to build experiences for our students so that when they graduate, they are nimble enough to do whatever they want, go wherever they want, accomplish whatever they want. And it’s our belief that a well-rounded arts education program helps us to develop those nimble, effective communicators and inventive critical thinkers.”

He went on to describe a number of ways that the state legislature could help, primarily through channeling more money into arts education, hopefully striking a more equitable balance in terms of how much money goes to each school. Currently, he said, some schools get thousands of dollars more money per student than schools in less affluent communities.

“But to do all the things we want to do, it’s not just about receiving extra dollars,” he says. “We also have to have a real comprehensive plan in place, for how to build an effective arts education program that serves every single child. That’s what we’re working on right now. And it’s going to require the involvement of more than just teachers and politicians. It will require the commitment of everyone who cares about the arts and understands the importance of a full arts education.”

Arts Now has been staging similar launch events all around the state. It’s the first step toward what will hopefully become a major motivating factor in improving arts access and the educational outcomes that often come from a strong arts program in the schools. The campaign is the result of several policy changes over the last few years in California, spurring, according to a pamphlet given to all attendees of the launch event, “re-evaluation and re-investment in California public schools.” Those changes include the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (Essa), boosting implementation of well-rounded education programs that include strong emphasis on the arts. In addition, there is California’s Local Control Funding Formula, a set of priorities for education that includes the arts, and the California Arts Education Date Project, which has found that 39% of California students currently participate in any kind of arts or music programs. Additionally, the project has found that black and Latinx students are significantly less likely to be provided with arts programs or instruction of any kind.