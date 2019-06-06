Petaluma’s Summer Roundup: Warm weather brings festivals, bikerides, shows and parades

The summer events season has arrived, carried in on a wave of warmer days and busier nights, like a surfer riding a whitecap to the shore amidst a happy armada of swimmers, floaters, snorklers and (just for fun) a shark or two. Why not? Sharks deserve to have so fun too.

Anyway, the point is, summer is here, and there is suddenly a lot to do, see, hear and esperience.

Ocean-related metaphors notwithstanding, one need not get wet (or have anything to do with hungry fish creatures) to get the most out of summer is Sonoma. Here’s a list of some of the great opportunities, activities, festivals and fun times awaiting you over the next few months, in and around Petaluma.

LIVE! THURSDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursday, June 6 – late summer) – Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:330-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Sebastian Saint James of the Highway Poets, followed by John Courage (June 13), Hannah Jern-Miller (June 20), Steve Pile (June 27) and more to be announced. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to Dirty Red Barn (June 9), Casual Coalition (June 16), Twang Ditty (June 23), Odd Job Ensemble (June 30) and more.

BIKE PETALUMA (Saturday, June 8) – On the second Saturday of each month, Bike Petaluma hosts a community bike ride in and around town, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (or so). Cyclists of all ages are welcome, but kids must be accompanied by adults, and rides include breaks for water and snacks. Experienced riders, familiar with the routes, will lead each ride. The starting point is Aqus Café, 198 H St., but the route and launch point could vary from month to month.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through October 7) – One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes the Brooklyn-based Afro-beat ensemble Antibalas (Tuesday, June 18), and rapper/singer Thundercat (Monday, June 24) from Los Angeles. Also look for folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, August 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public.

Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

NOVATO FESTIVAL OF ART, WINE & MUSIC (Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9) – Music lovers from Petaluma will have two opportunities (one slightly south, one slightly north) to take the SMART train directly to popular outdoor festivals. The first is the annual Novato Festival of Art, Wine and Music, in downtown Novato, with two music stages (and a lot of other fun things to do), featuring such acts as Foreverland, Miracle Mule, The Hots (plus more, on Saturday). Add to those artists Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs, Victoria George, Zebop, Third Rail and Petaluma’s Soul Section (and more, on Sunday). And in addition to the music, there is (as suggested in the name of the event) plenty of art and wine, as well. For more information, visit NovatoArtWineMusic.com.