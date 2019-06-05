Out and About in Petaluma: Painting with cocktails, dinner with Dad

WEST COAST SWING LESSONS AT POST

Every Thursday, POST Wellness By Design host West Coast Swing lessons, a great way to learn and practice or become reacquainted with the steps of this popular dance style. World-renowned instructors Austin Kois and Hannah Guttman will lend their expertise. Then prepare to dance, dance, dance. 114A Weller St. $5-$18. Intermediate lessons at 7:15 p.m. Beginner’s lessons at 8 p.m. Open dancing from 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Thursday, June 6, 13, 20, 27 and on.

PAINTING WITH COCKTAILS

Let’s make it clear, when we say painting with cocktails we do not mean to suggest you will be brushing a canvas with a mango margarita or a Lemmon-drop martini. You will, in fact, be using actual paints. But at Petaluma Hotels’ Thursday evening Paint Night (June 6, 6-7 p.m.) you are more than welcome to grab a cocktail before you are guided through a painting of a very cool art piece all your own. Find some friends, and prepare to have fun getting creative. No prior painting experience is needed or necessary. For information, contact Melanie at melanieHirschMugl@gmail.com. $30 dollar, all material provided.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Rd., on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

MEATY FATHERS DAY APPRECIATION DINNER AT THE ELKS LODGE

Treat your dad to a surf & turf dinner with the Elks, as the local lodge hosts a fun get-together featuring steak and lobster, salad and desert, for $25 per person. Kids 12 and under $8. Saturday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. Information at Elks901.org.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCE WITH DAN LYKE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, May 30, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.