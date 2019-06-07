Toolin’ Around Town: Hard work the secret to Petaluma caterer’s success

Growing up on a small egg ranch in Penngrove was not all fun and games for Gene Giorgetti, but the strong work ethic he learned at a young age instilled in him values that proved successful as an adult. From mowing lawns and selling greeting cards to buying his first baseball glove, to raising calves and pigs and scavenging scrap iron to purchase his first car, he was always eager to work.

“Hard work has always been a part of my life. I’ve never had a problem with it,” said Giorgetti, a third-generation Penngrove resident and oldest of Gene and Alice Giorgetti’s three children. “I started out as a kid, sometimes working until 10 p.m. cleaning, sorting and packaging eggs on my parents’ ranch. They handed me a smaller shovel to clean out chicken houses and a smaller basket to gather eggs.”

In addition to eggs, his family raised veal calves, pigs, geese, rabbits, goats and three cows. Gene Giorgetti Sr., worked at feed stores and hatcheries before becoming a welder at Mare Island Naval Shipyard and Alice Giorgetti worked at Decker’s Photography Studio, Sunset Line & Twine and Kresky Signs.

Work occasionally interfered with other activities, but Giorgetti remained focused. While attending Petaluma High (Class of ‘63), he landed a job with veterinarian John McChesney, which led him on an academic journey through Santa Rosa Junior College, Long Beach State, and Sonoma State in pursuit of a veterinary career. As often happens, plans are subject to change. For Giorgetti, who’s just a handful of units short of his college degree, it was his long involvement with the restaurant industry that influenced his choices.

Beginning with his first job doing prep work and cooking for Milt and Betty Lund at the Petaluma Inn and Boulevard Bowl and chef positions at Green Mill Inn and at Juanita’s in Glen Ellen, Giorgetti gained experience and expertise in food preparation. He became assistant manager and head chef at Sonoma State’s cafeteria when the cafeteria was the main kitchen providing meals to the school lunch programs, and this led to head chef jobs at Santa Rosa eateries Michelle’s Restaurant, Holiday Inn and the Hof Brau.

While taking a break from cooking, driving big rigs hauling rock out of Red Bluff, he was asked to cater a wedding at the Cotati Veterans building. Word of mouth led to a succession of catering jobs, until Gladys Nitzberg, for whom Giorgetti catered an anniversary party, encouraged him to turn it into a career.

Nitzberg operated her own catering business and knew the ropes. Together they started Country Kitchen, with Gene relying on his education to understand food costs and Nitzberg, a former Argus-Courier and Press Democrat writer and student counselor at Sonoma State, providing encouragement and support.

“Then she pulled out and left me on my own,” said Giorgetti, acknowledging he then realized that it was her intention all along to help him get started. After a short partnership with Ray Soper and changing the company name to Adobe Harvest Catering, Giorgetti took sole ownership and the business began to thrive.

“My main objective in creating a menu was to give the people the food they wanted. No junk food,” he said. “I wanted the quality of our food and service to be our trademark. We were up against a lot of competition. We wanted to prove ourselves as top shelf.” As his reputation spread, the business grew from a single pickup truck to four food trucks and a refrigerator truck. “When we were going strong we could do four weddings at the same time. These events are big expenses. It all came down to budgets. In the old days we’d charge $3.50 per person. Today, the sky’s the limit.”