Petaluma Bestsellers: New book by Petaluma’s ‘My Favorite Murder’ podcaster is local hit

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 27-June 2, 2019

“The Mueller Report” is No. 1 again in Petaluma. Its repeat appearance at the top of Copperfield’s fiction and nonfiction bestseller list is clearly buoyed by the report’s lingering in-the-newsiness, and is possibly not hurt by reports that in some cities, marathon public readings of the full document (with live bands playing through the redacted parts) are being staged by famous actors and directors. (We will let you know when something like that takes place around these parts).

The No. 2 book in Petaluma is the brand new (and brilliantly titled) “Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered,” by Petaluma-born comedian/author Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, the creators of the popular podcast “My Favorite Murder.” Subtitled “The Definitive How-To Guide,” the book is a personal look at the authors’ individual and mutual paths to success, a journey that has included battles with depression, eating disorders and drug addiction. Fittingly enough for two writers who spend their time unearthing the details of the world’s most famous and fascinating true crimes, Kilgariff and Hardstark are honest about the things that scare them the most. They also outline, with incredible humor, the mistakes they’ve made on the way to becoming one of the podcast-universe’s most listened to experts on murder, madness and the frailties of being human.

No. 3 on the list is the paperback of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel “Little Fires Everywhere,” followed by Delia Owens’ delectable “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming.”

On the local list of bestselling kids and young adults books, meanwhile, the No. 1 title is Elana Arnold’s “Bat and the Waiting Game,” one of a trilogy of tales about a third grade boy on the autism spectrum and his adventures with a baby skunk named Thor. At No. 2 is Dr. Seuss’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” (always a bestseller around graduation time), and scampering onto the list at No. 3 is the 2017 picture book “Let’s Find Momo,” by Andrew Knapp, in which readers are asked to locate the titular canine in a number of photos depicting farms, bookstores and other colorful dog-concealing environments.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

2. ‘Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered,’ by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

3. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

4. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

5. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

6. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

7. ‘A Game of Thrones,’ by George R.R. Martin

8. ‘On Writing,’ written by Stephen King

9. ‘Normal People,’ by Sally Rooney

10. ‘How to Read Literature Like a Professor,’ by Thomas Foster

KIDS & YOUNG

ADULTS

1. ‘Bat and the Waiting Game,’ by Elana Arnold

2. ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

3. ‘Let’s Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp

4. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

5. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland

6. ‘Wundersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow,’ by Jessica Townsend

7. ‘Endling: The Last,’ by Katherine Applegate

8. ‘Voyage of the Dogs,’ by Greg Van Eekhout

9. ‘Dragon Masters: Rise of the Earth Dragon,’ by Tracey West

10. ‘Just Jaime,’ written by Terri Libenson

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)