Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Godzilla’ rules large, ‘Maybe’ charms hard

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” directed by Michael Dougherty (“Krampus,” “Superman Returns”), is the sequel to the popular 2014 giant lizard reboot, and sort-of sequel to 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” which expanded the giant monster cinematic universe (dubbed the “MonsterVerse”) that will continue next summer with “Godzilla vs. Kong.” As one would hope from a movie with the subtitle “King of the Monsters,” this new one features such legendary beasties as Rodan, Ghidora and Mothra, plus an array of dependably likeable human actors, many best known for television work. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven in “Stranger Things”) plays the monster-loving daughter of two divorced scientists (Vera Farmiga of “Bates Motel” and Kyle Chandler of “Friday Night Lights” and “Catch 22”) with connections to the shadowy cryptozoological organization Monarch. Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister on “Game of Thrones”) is the villain here, a mad British eco-terrorist who wants the monsters to take over the planet.

Speaking of taking over the planet, Netflix (which seems to be delivering one original talked-about flick after another) dropped a new buzz-worthy original over the weekend. The Northern California-set romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” directed by “Fresh Off the Boat” writer Nahnatchka Khan, was written by and stars “American Housewife” actor Ali Wong and (also from “Fresh Off the Boat,” plus “Aquaman” and others) Randall Park. They play a pair of childhood friends who just might be falling in love after a lifetime of pursing other people. The only monster in this one is the Godzilla-level chemistry between the two leads.

Here’s what two critics from our pool of local film reviewers have to say about these new films.

‘GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS’ (PG-13)

Amber-Rose Reed

There are a lot of different ways you can look at “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

You could point out that a lot of the scientific and historical logic in the script isn’t much more than gibberish. You could argue that some big dialogue scenes fall flat on their face due to more gibberish, this time of the emotional variety. You could say the plot and characters are rather thin.

And you wouldn’t be wrong.

But here’s how way I see it.

Monster movies, including this one, often nail the portrayal of humanity. We’re reckless in protecting the things we love, show very little foresight, and are incredibly, amazingly strong. We make horrible mistakes for what we think is the greater good, but sometimes we can survive them and even redeem ourselves.

Also, the aforementioned monsters fight, and it’s awesome.

A running theme throughout the movie is the godlike status of these creatures, called (over and over) Titans. This is enormously believable, not just due to the power these creatures have, but also from the reactions of the people around them.

“It’s like the sky is on fire,” one character murmurs, as a three-headed dragon breathes flame through a cloud of mist. It’s a stunning image in a movie largely made up of compelling visuals.

And Godzilla, of course, is the star of this show.

He’s our reluctant hero, the true king, and I worried every time he came up against his nemesis. He was by far my favorite part of the movie, along with Millie Bobby Brown and the acerbic, excellent Charles Dance.