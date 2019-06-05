Your Weekend: Rockers, rappers, Russians and ‘Goonies’

THURSDAY

ELECTRIC TUMBLEWEED

Tumbling back to downtown Petaluma, it’s those fast-rising local makers of psychedelic rock, outlaw country, and other Americana-influenced styles and variations. Rosen’s 256 North restaurant, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. No cover.

FRIDAY

LOVIN’ DEAD

The Big Easy welcomes Lovin’ Dead, playing long-form dance-jam rock you’ll be grateful to have heard, dead or alive. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. $10 cover.

RICK HARDIN

Napa-born but Sonoma County cultured, singer-songwriter brings an intimate house concert vibe with him to any stage, large or small. Of his performances, it has been said, “Rick goes somewhere far away while he’s playing, and takes the crowd there with him.” $8. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA FALLS

This four-piece, Santa Rosa-based indie rock band has won themselves a sizable following with a sharp, sweet, satisfying sound that conjures echoes of Wilco and Whiskeytown, and features some gorgeously clever songwriting. Check them out at the Phoenix Theater, where they will be appearing with the remarkable rock trio Silas Fermoy. 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

BROTHA LYNCH HUNG

Born as Kevin Danell Mann, better known by the stage name Brotha Lynch Hung, the acclaimed Sacramento rap artist with a professed fondness for horror movies (and, um, meat) comes to Petaluma’s Mystic Theater on a critical conveyor belt of praise for his over-the-top recordings (“Coathanga Strangla,” for one) and various alter-egos, including the blood-thirsty Mannibalector. It seems safe to say this weekend’s appearance at the Mystic Theatre is going to be a very interesting show. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20/$22. MysticTheatre.org.

SUNDAY

‘THE GOONIES’

Hey, you guys! Richard Donner’s 1985 fantasy-adventure was despised by critics and loved by virtually anyone under 17 years old, most of whom still love it and don’t care what anyone else says about that. This weekend, Boulevard Cinemas screens the iconic film as part of the theater’s weekly Flashback Cinemas series. Let’s find out if Mama Fratelli still serves tongue and thinks kids suck, if One-Eyed Willy still waits in a secret treasure cave, and most importantly, if Sloth still loves Chunk. SPOILER ALERT: It’s all still true. Catch the roller coaster one more time at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The movie screens again at the same times on Wednesday, June 12.

THE FAMILY KHALIKULOV

Cinnabar presents a one-night-only performance of classical music from Russia performed by the Family Khalikulov. Cinnabar fans have seen singer-actor Sergey Khalikulov in a number of local shows, but few of them know that Sergey springs from a whole family of classically trained musicians.

Blending classical compositions and folk tunes with a few well-chosen musical theater standards, the Family Khalikulov will weave into their concert some colorful stories of how the Khalikulovs made their way to California from Russia. 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $25. CinnabarTheater.org.