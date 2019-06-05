The Buzz: Local footrace needs feet, and Donut Day dawns again

Hungrily anticpating Donut Day: This Friday, June 7, is National Donut Day. Believe it or not, National Donut Day is not just some callous conspiracy to artificially bump up sales of deep-fried pastries. The first National Donut Day took place in 1938, launched by none other than the Salvation Army. The Chicago branch, to be precise. It seems that the organization wanted a way to thank and honor about 250 fearless “doughnut lassies” or “doughnut girls” (sorry, that’s really what they were called), who had volunteered with the organization years before, during WWI, to make baked goods for soldiers in France. The bold bakers actually journeyed to the front lines to make donuts (and, it being the Salvation Army, to provide spiritual comfort) for enlisted men at small social centers where other services (mending of clothing, help with mailing letters home) were also offered. The social centers were called “huts,” and were mainly established in abandoned buildings near the action or ports of entry.

Donuts, it was decided, would be the easiest baked good to produce under those circumstances.

According to some estimates, the doughnut lassies cooked and distributed 9,000 donuts in France during their time there. It was to honor those women that the first National Donut Day was declared roughly 20 years later. Now marked on the first Friday of June, the original Donut Day was a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s Chicago-based branch, encouraging the purchase of donuts citywide, with proceeds going to feed hungry people, it being the midst of the Great Depression, of course. Though much of the holiday’s history has been forgotten, Donut Day continues, though no longer associated with the Salvation Army.

In Petaluma, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering free classic donuts all day, with the purchase of a cup of coffee. In Rohnert Park, Krispy Kreme will be giving out donuts with no purchase required, and have promised a second free donut to their customers if the company does somehow manage to give away 1,000,000 donuts on National Donut Day.

We’re not sure if or how Petaluma’s many other iconic “donuteries” (Keny’s donuts, Sunrise Donuts, the Donut Den, and others) will be celebrating. But whether you decided to simply support your local donut makers by buying a delectable snack, or maybe forgo the actual pastry and just make a donation to a good cause, we wish you a very happy Donut Day.

Don’t forget the coffee.

Local footrace fundraiser looks to find more fast feet: The organizers of this year’s Petaluma Footrace - a major benefit event for Mentor Me - tell THE BUZZ that they are now in the “final push” to sign up registrants. How would you like to strap on your running shoes for a good cause? The event offers two different courses, a 3-mile and a 5-mile, and takes place at Ellis Creek and Shollenberger Park on Saturday, June 22, at 8 a.m. Participants and observers will park at the Kaiser parking lot near Ellis Creek, where the races will begin. Afterwards, a big family celebration will happen with plenty of food and drink, live music, activities and offerings from local businesses. It costs $40 to register as a runner (or walker), and kids are $20. Proceeds benefit the local organization that provides mentoring and advocacy for local young people. To register or find out more, visit PetalumaFootrace.com.

