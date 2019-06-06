Helping Out: Ribs for Kids, Drinks for Dogs, and a party for Pride

5th ANNUAL 'RIBS FOR KIDS' COMPETITION

Lucchesi Park

Saturday, June 8, 12-4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Following the success of its 4th annual Ribs for Kids barbecue competition last year, the locally-based Petaluma Active 20-30 club will be moving the delicious fundraiser to Lucchesi Park. The event will be bigger and better than ever, with more competitors, live entertainment, and chances to taste some mouthwatering recipes from some of the best home gourmet cooks around.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Money raised from this weekend’s event will go toward Petaluma Active 20-30’s many efforts on behalf of local kids and families. Petaluma2030.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Entry includes eight food tickets and one beer/wine ticket. Adults 21 and up cost $35 (presale)/$40 (at the gate), 13-20-years-old cost $20 (presale)/$25 (at the gate) (gives them six food tickets and one drink ticket), and kids 12 and under are free.

WAG, WINE AND DINE FOR LILY’S LEGACY DOG SANCTUARY

HopMonk Tavern

Saturday, June 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Join the folks behind Lily’s Legacy for an evening fundraiser featuring food and drink, raffle prizes and more. The event (at Sonoma’s HopMonk Tavern, on Broadway) will be dog friendly, and you might even meet some beautiful older animals eager for a loving new home.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Lily’s Legacy is a Petaluma-based nonprofit sanctuary for aging, large-breed dogs who’ve lost their homes and have found that older canines are harder to find new families for than are puppies and young dogs. The organization is named for Lily, a dog that spent the last three months of her life with Alice Mayn, who learned from her short time with Lily that older dogs can make excellent companions, and that they deserve loving homes for the end of their lives.

Mayne founded the local nonprofit sactuary and canine adoption agency in 2009, and now cares for and adopts out many beautiful animals in need of love and a good, safe place to live. Find out more about it at LilysLegacy.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? HopMonk Tavern, 691 Broadway. In Sonoma. Tickets $40, and are available at the door (while supplies last) or at EventBrite.com (search for “Lily’s Legacy”).

PRIDE IS LOVE

Lagunitas Taproom

Saturday, June 8, 8-11 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A massive dress-up, drag and dance show to benefit Sonoma County Pride, the organization behind local Pride Week events. In addition to a raffle with prizes of artisan crafts from around the Bay Area, the event features live music by Oinga Boinga, dance-party tunes by DJ Lady Char, and performances by a whole Pride Parade of talented drag queens, drag kings, sacred clowns and more. Ready to dazzle you with delight are Max Madame, Kochina Rude, Llano River Blue, Lolita Hernandez, Be the Clown, Dangerous Dollie and more, all introduced by the excellent MC Milla Sokavitch.

WHO DOES IT HELP?

Sonoma County Pride is dedicated to enhancing the lives and well-being of our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex community. The nonprofit engages in local advocacy, plus a variety of other services. Find out more at SonomaCountyProde.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Lagunitas Brewing Company is at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.