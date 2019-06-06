Taking the ‘Opera Plunge’ in Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 5, 2019, 6:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

THINKING OF GOING?

What: The Barber of Seville

When: Friday, June 7-Sunday, June 23. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Admission: Reserved seat tickets $37-$40.

Tickets: Available at the box office Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and one hour before each show. Call the box office at 763-8920, drop a line at boxoffice@cinnabartheater.org or visit the website at CinnabarTheater.org.

“I don’t really like opera.”

That short phrase is one commonly heard by countless professional opera singers. On occasion, the person making this confession has experienced numerous operas, and is merely describing an authentic matter of taste. Most of the time, though, the people saying they dislike opera have never attended one in person. Maybe they’ve seen snippets on television or in a movie. Perhaps they’ve caught some bit of “Carmen” or “La Boheme” on a classical music station.

Here’s another common admission?

“I think I might like certain operas, but I’m actually sort of afraid of opera.”

To Elly Lichenstein and Mary Chun, of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, having spent their lives presenting operas — Lichenstein as a singer and director, Chun as musical director and conductor — they’ve each become experts at answering such questions, patiently and effectively exploding the myths circulating out in the non-opera world.

As Cinnabar prepares to present its 2019 opera, Rossini’s beloved comedy “The Barber of Seville” (running weekends June 7-23), it seems a good time to ask the production’s stage director and musical director to respond to these and other comments and questions they’ve encountered throughout their professional careers.

Some remarks are about opera in general, and some are specific to Cinnabar Theater, a rare venue that dares to not only stage opera regularly, but does it in a relatively small, 100-seat theater, and also stands committed to presenting its classic operas in English.

Let’s start with that.

You don’t have to have attended many operas to have picked up the scuttlebutt that certain purists turn up their noses at the idea of classic operas being translated into English. Daring newcomers and first-timers to a show like “The Barber of Seville” could easily bring this assumption through the doors with them. Sadly, the newly opera-curious could be scared off, persuaded by such arguments that an English-language production can’t be as good as it would in the original language - even if they can’t understand a word of it.

“It’s true that English is a difficult language to sing, and conversely, Italian - the original language of ‘Barber’ - is just about the most singer-friendly in the world,” allows Lichenstein. “But at Cinnabar, true connection and communication trumps ease of singing.”

From the very beginning of its 46 years in existence, Cinnabar has stayed committed to English, in part because there are those willing to try opera, but unwilling to sit through something they don’t understand, even at a place like the San Francisco Opera House, where translations are projected above the stage in the form of supertitles.

“Our whole raison d’être at Cinnabar has been to make an intimate and immediate connection with what we are singing about, and with our audience,” Lichenstein says. “We can really tell the story, develop characters and make the emotions palpable in real time. I believe singing in the language of the audience should make opera far more accessible to those who are afraid to take the opera-plunge.”

To bolster her point, Lichenstein rhetorically asks when was the last time a local theatergoer went to a Chekhov play presented in Russian, or a Moliere play served up in French?

“This is true with any opera,” she says, “but with comic operas such as ‘Barber,’ the added enjoyment is that people actually laugh at the jokes in real time, as opposed to reacting to supertitles before or after the joke has passed. We really are all about that communication, that emotional accessibility.”

THINKING OF GOING?

What: The Barber of Seville

When: Friday, June 7-Sunday, June 23. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Admission: Reserved seat tickets $37-$40.

Tickets: Available at the box office Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and one hour before each show. Call the box office at 763-8920, drop a line at boxoffice@cinnabartheater.org or visit the website at CinnabarTheater.org.

Speaking of emotional accessibility and connection, the other selling point that has served Cinnabar for years is the aforementioned small size of the venue, providing and profoundly intimate environment in which to experience some highly dramatic or uproariously funny stories, and the gorgeous music on which those stories arrive. But for some folks, including opera newcomers who’ve possibly only seen opera in movies (such as “Pretty Woman,” “Godfather 3,” or, um, “Foul Play”), operas are always depicted massively. with crowds of people on stage and huge sets and voices to match. So how different is it to experience an opera on a small stage like Cinnabar’s? Is opera too big for small venues like Petaluma’s?

“Operas are no bigger or smaller than musicals,” notes Lichenstein. “They come in all sizes. ‘Barber of Seville’ is not a huge opera. It can easily be construed as a chamber work. We choose our operas the same way as we choose our other fare. We believe we’ll be able to fulfill them for them to be considered for our stage.”

Operas, she adds, aren’t all that different from musicals, except for the size of most opera orchestras, which tend to be enormous.

“So ours is a pared-down pit, which means it’s a concession,” Lichenstein allows. “But the immediacy of our productions is the pay-off. The big challenge is not the size of the piece, but rather finding singers who can handle the repertoire. This stuff is not an easy sing, and it doesn’t matter what language you sing it in!”

To that, Lichenstein says she is delighted with the cast she has assembled for “The Barber of Seville.” As Figaro, the resourceful and slightly unscrupulous Barber of Seville himself, Lichenstein has recruited the acclaimed Brazilian-American baritone Igor Viera. Playing the lovely Rosina is Maya Kherini, who has sung at opera companies around the country. As Count Almaviva, in love with Rosina and disguised as a poor music student, Sergio Gonzalez comes to Cinnabar by way of The Mendocino Music Festival, Pacific Opera Project, and Island City Opera. The rest of the cast, playing out the twisty tale of how the count wins the hand of Rosina over the objections of her lecherous “protector” Bartolo – with the increasingly complex help of Figaro - is equally impressive.

“They are absolutely perfect for their roles!” Lichenstein says, adding that if anyone has never attended an opera, but is now curious, this is a good one to test the waters with. “’The Barber of Seville’ is a perfect opera for the uninitiated,” she says. “It’s not too long, it’s light and hilarious, and in our production, the singing is glorious!”

As operas go, there are few better ones to start out with, should someone be considering giving the art form a chance. In fact, there are few operas as famous as this one, so it may already be embedded in one’s culrutal consciousness.

“Figaro, Figaro, Fi-ga-ro!!” responds Chun, echoing one of the most famous pieces of opera music in the world. She suggests searching Youtube, where the uninitiated will immediately recognize Figaro’s famous aria as having inspired one of the greatest Bugs Bunny cartoon episodes of all time.

“’The Barber of Seville’ not only tells the farcical tale of how Rich-Boy-gets-the-Beautiful-Young-Girl despite all odds,” she says, “but Rossini composed some of the most sparkling, irrepressible, effervescent music of all time with every scene that rolls by.”

Chun points out that, like many masterpieces, the first performances of “Barber” met with a negative audience response, but the opera’s popularity quickly caught on after that. Now, 203 years later, audiences and performers alike have come to relish Rossini’s unique composing and lyrical style. She further suggests that any “American Idol” or “America’s Got Talent” competitor would win “hands down” if they performed any aria from “The Barber of Seville.”

The music is that impressive.

Especially the title character’s famous opening aria, with its clever lyrics, rapid patter, many high notes, and astonishingly breakneck speed.

“It’s unimaginable that someone could go to ‘The Barber of Seville’ and not like it,” Chun believes. “If you like good storytelling, lively and energetic music played by a live orchestra, and are curious to hear some Olympic-level, athletic-style singing, ‘The Barber of Seville’ is an excellent entry for the opera newbie to experience.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine