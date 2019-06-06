Taking the ‘Opera Plunge’ in Petaluma

“I don’t really like opera.”

That short phrase is one commonly heard by countless professional opera singers. On occasion, the person making this confession has experienced numerous operas, and is merely describing an authentic matter of taste. Most of the time, though, the people saying they dislike opera have never attended one in person. Maybe they’ve seen snippets on television or in a movie. Perhaps they’ve caught some bit of “Carmen” or “La Boheme” on a classical music station.

Here’s another common admission?

“I think I might like certain operas, but I’m actually sort of afraid of opera.”

To Elly Lichenstein and Mary Chun, of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, having spent their lives presenting operas — Lichenstein as a singer and director, Chun as musical director and conductor — they’ve each become experts at answering such questions, patiently and effectively exploding the myths circulating out in the non-opera world.

As Cinnabar prepares to present its 2019 opera, Rossini’s beloved comedy “The Barber of Seville” (running weekends June 7-23), it seems a good time to ask the production’s stage director and musical director to respond to these and other comments and questions they’ve encountered throughout their professional careers.

Some remarks are about opera in general, and some are specific to Cinnabar Theater, a rare venue that dares to not only stage opera regularly, but does it in a relatively small, 100-seat theater, and also stands committed to presenting its classic operas in English.

Let’s start with that.

You don’t have to have attended many operas to have picked up the scuttlebutt that certain purists turn up their noses at the idea of classic operas being translated into English. Daring newcomers and first-timers to a show like “The Barber of Seville” could easily bring this assumption through the doors with them. Sadly, the newly opera-curious could be scared off, persuaded by such arguments that an English-language production can’t be as good as it would in the original language - even if they can’t understand a word of it.

“It’s true that English is a difficult language to sing, and conversely, Italian - the original language of ‘Barber’ - is just about the most singer-friendly in the world,” allows Lichenstein. “But at Cinnabar, true connection and communication trumps ease of singing.”

From the very beginning of its 46 years in existence, Cinnabar has stayed committed to English, in part because there are those willing to try opera, but unwilling to sit through something they don’t understand, even at a place like the San Francisco Opera House, where translations are projected above the stage in the form of supertitles.

“Our whole raison d’être at Cinnabar has been to make an intimate and immediate connection with what we are singing about, and with our audience,” Lichenstein says. “We can really tell the story, develop characters and make the emotions palpable in real time. I believe singing in the language of the audience should make opera far more accessible to those who are afraid to take the opera-plunge.”

To bolster her point, Lichenstein rhetorically asks when was the last time a local theatergoer went to a Chekhov play presented in Russian, or a Moliere play served up in French?

“This is true with any opera,” she says, “but with comic operas such as ‘Barber,’ the added enjoyment is that people actually laugh at the jokes in real time, as opposed to reacting to supertitles before or after the joke has passed. We really are all about that communication, that emotional accessibility.”