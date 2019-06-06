Petaluma Around the Clock: Bowling at Midnight

This is the first installment in a nine-part series. Beginning this week at midnight, we will skip ahead a few hours each week, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and all around Petaluma. Week by week, we’ll work our way, night into day into evening, back to midnight. Next week, at 3 a.m., we’ll spend an hour with the crew of the graveyard shift at one of Petaluma’s busiest, most world-famous manufacturing facilities.

Just before midnight at Petaluma’s AMF Boulevard Lanes, the large parking lot outside the historic facility is empty enough to make one believe the place might have shut down along with most of the rest of Petaluma.

But inside, it’s a very different story.

From the loud rock music (Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Going to Take It”), currently turned up to shout-to-be-heard levels, and the flashing, multicolored lights and strobe effects popping across the atmospherically darkened bowling lanes (it’s known as “Cosmic Bowling”), this place is undeniably, categorically “alive.”

For one more hour, anyway.

“We close at 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night,” says Sarah Pettenger, Operation Manager of AMF Boulevard Lanes. “It’s the start of summer, so tonight’s a little quieter than usual. With graduation and everything, people have got other plans, but usually we have most of the lanes going.”

From behind the front counter, currently covered in bowling shoes being sorted, Pettenger cranes her neck to count the lanes currently being used. There are six of them. And even from those, the noise of the voices and actual bowling is powerfully, infectiously lively. There’s just something about bowling balls colliding with pines that is, Pettenger allows, a very “happy” sound, even at this relatively quiet interval.

“Ten minutes ago, we had a couple of huge groups leave,” Pettenger says. “But 30 minutes before, about 20 of the lanes were in use. That’s more typical. Of course, not everyone comes to a bowling alley to bowl.”

Pettenger acknowledges the pool room to her left, with its four tables, and entrance to the sit-down bar in the other direction, where a game of pool was just recently taking place under a flat screen showing sports highlights from the day. The bar and the adjacent café are still open, but with last call set to happen in less than 30 minutes, a group of bowlers at the south end of the alley have just migrated over to order another pitcher of beer.

Pettenger says that the bar itself has plenty of fans, people who come in for a beer or a cocktail, and maybe a burger, on their way home from work. And with so little else to do this late – Buffalo Billiards being one of the few other late-night amusement spots in town (it’s open till 2 a.m. most days) – there are a fair number of groups and night owl families who come in late on the weekends, just looking for some alternative to being home watching TV.

“We actually may still get a few more people tonight, coming in to start a game,” she says, “but usually, this late, once we get close to last call, the crowds start to trickle away. If we’re booming, we keep the bar open a little bit later.”

She recalls the time when a whole bachelor party made an unexpected appearance.

“They were supposed to go to the city to do the strip clubs, but their bus broke down and they ended up in here,” she says. “They were a lot of fun, but all they had to spend were stacks of single bills. We went in the back and found a box of old Mardi Gras beads, and started tossing them out to them, just to make things a little crazier. They had a blast.”