Culture Junkie: On playwriting, lousy roles for women, and fixing a big mistake

Last week I attended the rehearsal of a new play, one that will have its world premiere this weekend at Left Edge Theatre in Santa Rosa, in the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. It’s called “Drumming with Anubis,” a supernatural comedy about masculinity, heavy metal music, camping, the lies men tell themselves, fear of aging and death and, um, Egyptian mythology. Directed by David Yen, it features a cast of six veteran Sonoma County actors.

I was at the rehearsal last Thursday because I happen to be the playwright.

But that’s not really what I want to talk about.

What I want to talk about is how Sonoma County actor Ivy Rose Miller came to be in the cast of “Drumming with Anubis.” Specifically, why there is a part for a young female performer at all in a play initially conceived as the story of a male-bonding encounter group in the desert, a story with absolutely no female characters in it. That was my original plan. Until, that is, I happened to have a casual conversation with Miller in the lobby at Main Stage West Theater in Sebastopol, and - after experiencing one of those stunning, lightning bolt moments of inspiration – suddenly realized my original plan was wrong. Not only was I writing a potentially sub-par play. I was missing an opportunity to make a small but positive contribution to an art form I care about, one that is currently in the middle of a seismic cultural shift.

But first, let me back up.

In 2016, an actor/playwright named Erin Pike performed a bit of theatrical/political performance art at Seattle’s Gay City Calamus Auditorium. The piece, created by playwright Courtney Meaker (“Chaos Theory”), was titled “That’swhatshesaid,” a one-woman-show in which Pike performed a collage of scripted lines and stage directions representing every role written for a female actor in the 11 most produced plays in America during the 2014-2015 season, as determined by American Theatre Magazine. Out of 78 total roles, roughly half were for women. Fair enough, right? But since only two of those eleven plays were written by women, it means that men wrote 28 of those female roles. Again, fair enough … maybe. After all, if those plays were good enough to be among the 11 most produced plays in America, then the writing of those female roles must be pretty good, right?

What was so revolutionary and eye-opening about “That’swhatshesaid” – and what drew national attention and quite a bit of conversation – was not so much the number of roles for women in those 11 plays. It was the conspicuously clumsy, misogynistic and laughably stereotypical ways that the women in those 11 plays were presented. Not just in the lines they were asked to speak, but also in the (often outrageous) stage directions they were asked to interpret and perform. If they were asked to perform, that is. At least one of those plays had no roles for women whatsoever.

In Meaker’s script, a sole performer (Pike) puts herself through a physical and emotional obstacle course, alternatively shrieking, scolding, apologizing, cooing, seducing, viciously mothering, running around in high heel shoes, demonstrating a low I.Q., using a high I.Q. to verbally castrate males, acting dangerously deranged or adorably deranged (a whole lot of deranged), often while being very, very sexy. What made “That’swhatshesaid” so amazing to experience, or even just to read, was how one woman playing all of that on stage, as convincingly as possible, makes for both a bravura, tour de force performance and a shocking excoriation of how badly men often write women. For what it’s worth, the few breaks that Pike got were when a stage manager would flip through the many pages of those plays where no women made an appearance.