Out and About in Petaluma: Dancing breaks out all over

MEATY FATHERS DAY APPRECIATION DINNER AT THE ELKS LODGE

Treat your dad to a surf & turf dinner with the Elks, as the local lodge hosts a fun get-together featuring steak and lobster, salad and dessert, for $25 per person. Kids 12 and under $8. Saturday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. Information at Elks901.org.

SPANISH FLAMENCO SHOW

The Petaluma Arts Center presents “Oceans: Flamenco En Vivio,” with dancer Savannah Fuentes, singer Jose Morena and guitarist Pedro Cortes in a no-holds-barred Flamenco show designed to raise your adrenaline and tantalize your taste for artistic brilliance. Held in the gallery, the show takes place Monday, June 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. $8-$55. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘PRIDE IN THE PARK’ STORY HOUR

Readings of the works of Petaluma’s Beth Reichmuth, author of “I’m Jay, Let’s Play,” and others, will be featured at a special, Pride-themed story hour held Tuesday, June 18, at 4:30 p.m., on the grass outside Petaluma City Hall, 11 English St. Bring a blanket and food to share, if you like. This event is presented by Shift Book Box, Indivisible Petaluma and North Bay LGBTQI Families.

WEST COAST SWING LESSONS AT POST WELLNESS

Every Thursday, POST Wellness By Design host West Coast Swing lessons, a great way to learn and practice or become re-acquainted with the steps of this popular dance style. World-renowned instructors Austin Kois and Hannah Guttman will lend their expertise. Then prepare to dance, dance, dance. 114A Weller St. $5-$18. Intermediate lessons at 7:15 p.m. Beginner’s lessons at 8 p.m. Open dancing from 8:45-11 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 20, 27 and on.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma invites aging adults 50 and up to learn how others are growing older in healthy. Get to Know the Village (Thursday, June 13, 10-11 a.m.) is a free introductory meeting for prospective members and interested volunteers. Village Network offices, 955 S. Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, June 13, 20 and 27. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

IDEA LOUNGE: JENNY GRIFFO/DAVID BEST

The Petaluma Arts Center’s monthly arts-meets-life conversation series is going to be a good one this month. Representing ‘life’ will be Griffo Distillery co-founder Jenny Griffo, with renowned sculptor-creator David Best taking the side of ‘Art.’

Each will deliver a presentation about some life/art topic, then see where the discussion takes them. It all happens at the Lagunitas Lounge in the brewery’s Bibbero building, 1300 N. McDowell Blvd. 6:30-8 p.m. $15-$18. Tickets available in advance at PetalumaArts.org.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCE WITH DAN LYKE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FRENCH GARDEN PARTY FOR WOMEN’S CLUB

At the gorgeous historic estate of Susy Muscatel (100 Sixth St.), Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts its June dinner event, this month dubbed “La Soiree Jardin Francais,” or “The French Garden Party.” Thursday, June 20, from 6-9 p.m., attendees will be welcomed in the garden with a glass of Champagne, then snake on “tasty tidbits” on the lawn. Later, Franch style buffet will be served under the arbor. Visitors and non-members welcome. RSVPs must be received by Saturday, June 15 at noon. Purchase tickets through PetalumaWomansClub.com.