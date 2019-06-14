Petaluma’s Past: Preparing for problems in post-Prohibition Petaluma

December 5, 1933, was a momentous day in American history.

Finally, after 14 years of prohibition, the 21st amendment to the Constitution was passed to repeal the 18th amendment, which had prohibited the making, distribution and selling of intoxicating beverages in our country.

But it wasn’t a slam dunk.

A vote from 36 states was needed to ratify that amendment. And by October of ’33, ratification seemed stuck, with the last three States still just “thinking” about it. The country held its thirsty breath as Pennsylvania, Ohio and finally … Utah (the “driest state“) recorded its vote.

Whew!

Right through the end of prohibition and on into the following years, thousands of illegal bootleggers and speakeasies were still operating. Just in the fall of ’33, at Bowen’s Landing on the Sonoma Coast, two prohibition agents were shot in an attack by “Rum-Runners” who were unloading booze from a boat. It had been 14 years of rampant crime, and it wouldn’t be over yet.

Not by a long shot.

How to control the new freedoms became an issue.

During prohibition, San Francisco hotels and restaurants had established “Private Clubs” on premise and guests became “Members,” thus enabling the purchase of a bottle of California wine for their tables. California, in 1933, boasted more than 180,000 acres of wine grapes (1,200 of those in the Petaluma/Penngrove area), and 313 wineries, and it was estimated that 50,000,000 gallons of wine were ready for immediate shipment following that Dec. 5 moment in history. The Feds then intended to mount an intensive drive against that guise of “Private Clubs,” and the speakeasies and bootleggers would be immediately raided, as well.

But enforcement was pretty much left to local police.

Petaluma Police Chief Robert Peters proclaimed that violators must, “Get legal or get out!” And his ultimatum resulted in the immediate closure of most of what were called the “better resorts” here. It was estimated that by Dec. 10, more than 50% of the bootleggers in Sonoma County had shut down. The others were rushing to unload their stock.

Interpretation of the new laws was a problem.

A Sacramento judge ruled that “possession of liquor was not evidence of illegal over-the-bar sales.” That just finding a jug of booze in a room, even in a bar, was not a punishable offense. He concluded, “There must be evidence that business was transacted.”

In California, the new regulations had first been interpreted that hard liquor could not be served in public dining rooms or restaurants. The Feds aimed to maintain tough control over all alcohol following repeal, and vintners, distillers brewers and importers were affected, as well as bars and restaurants.

But by Dec. 20, California dining places were allowed to sell alcohol through their “off-sale” licenses, thus renewing the tradition of serving cocktails with meals (Oh boy!). Argus-Courier Editor Emmett Olmsted said about enforcement, “The man in the street, the ordinary citizen, who likes his drink now and then, and is willing to pay for it, must help. If he buys what he buys, from legal sources only, he will give the illegal booze traffic a blow.”

Oddly, the presence of an actual bar, and the fact that men stood-up to drink booze, was seen as the worst feature of drinking, so some states had even outlawed “vertical drinking.”