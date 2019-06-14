Petaluma’s Past: Preparing for problems in post-Prohibition Petaluma

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 14, 2019, 12:01AM

December 5, 1933, was a momentous day in American history.

Finally, after 14 years of prohibition, the 21st amendment to the Constitution was passed to repeal the 18th amendment, which had prohibited the making, distribution and selling of intoxicating beverages in our country.

But it wasn’t a slam dunk.

A vote from 36 states was needed to ratify that amendment. And by October of ’33, ratification seemed stuck, with the last three States still just “thinking” about it. The country held its thirsty breath as Pennsylvania, Ohio and finally … Utah (the “driest state“) recorded its vote.

Whew!

Right through the end of prohibition and on into the following years, thousands of illegal bootleggers and speakeasies were still operating. Just in the fall of ’33, at Bowen’s Landing on the Sonoma Coast, two prohibition agents were shot in an attack by “Rum-Runners” who were unloading booze from a boat. It had been 14 years of rampant crime, and it wouldn’t be over yet.

Not by a long shot.

How to control the new freedoms became an issue.

During prohibition, San Francisco hotels and restaurants had established “Private Clubs” on premise and guests became “Members,” thus enabling the purchase of a bottle of California wine for their tables. California, in 1933, boasted more than 180,000 acres of wine grapes (1,200 of those in the Petaluma/Penngrove area), and 313 wineries, and it was estimated that 50,000,000 gallons of wine were ready for immediate shipment following that Dec. 5 moment in history. The Feds then intended to mount an intensive drive against that guise of “Private Clubs,” and the speakeasies and bootleggers would be immediately raided, as well.

But enforcement was pretty much left to local police.

Petaluma Police Chief Robert Peters proclaimed that violators must, “Get legal or get out!” And his ultimatum resulted in the immediate closure of most of what were called the “better resorts” here. It was estimated that by Dec. 10, more than 50% of the bootleggers in Sonoma County had shut down. The others were rushing to unload their stock.

Interpretation of the new laws was a problem.

A Sacramento judge ruled that “possession of liquor was not evidence of illegal over-the-bar sales.” That just finding a jug of booze in a room, even in a bar, was not a punishable offense. He concluded, “There must be evidence that business was transacted.”

In California, the new regulations had first been interpreted that hard liquor could not be served in public dining rooms or restaurants. The Feds aimed to maintain tough control over all alcohol following repeal, and vintners, distillers brewers and importers were affected, as well as bars and restaurants.

But by Dec. 20, California dining places were allowed to sell alcohol through their “off-sale” licenses, thus renewing the tradition of serving cocktails with meals (Oh boy!). Argus-Courier Editor Emmett Olmsted said about enforcement, “The man in the street, the ordinary citizen, who likes his drink now and then, and is willing to pay for it, must help. If he buys what he buys, from legal sources only, he will give the illegal booze traffic a blow.”

Oddly, the presence of an actual bar, and the fact that men stood-up to drink booze, was seen as the worst feature of drinking, so some states had even outlawed “vertical drinking.”

Meanwhile, objections to the repeal of prohibition were rampant.

Here are a few:

The founder of the Anti-Saloon League stated, “The pendulum will swing back. Voters will cry for prohibition.”

Andrew Volstead, author of the Prohibition Act, warned, “The high liquor taxes will make this a bootleggers paradise.” (And it was, actually, for several more years).

And the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) urged, “Moral forces should mobilize to carry on the fight for a return of Prohibition.”

The Petaluma WCTU was the group that had, way back in 1891, erected the fountain (still standing) at the South West corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard, dedicated to “Total Abstinence” as “The Way” of the future.

One of the codicils that made repeal possible was the re-assignment of taxes.

Liquor drinkers were to take a large tax burden off of motorists and business men, as liquor taxes were anticipated to bring in $500,000,000 a year. As proposed by President Roosevelt in his first year of Presidency, those new taxes would supplant some of the gasoline tax, the capital gains tax and the corporate tax. This, combined with added employment from the beverage industry, would have an economic effect upon recovery from the Depression.

An interesting sidelight of those times, this writer observes, was the vigorous new search for “Whiskey Tasters.” Fourteen years of snarky bootleg gin and bathtub rum had ruined the profession of “The Taster,” who in the olden days would swish a dollop of whiskey around in his mouth and tell instantly “what it contained, where it was made, and when it was barreled.”

Hey, the boys at Petaluma’s Volpi’s could do that.

Volpi’s, by the way, became the first Petaluma saloon to be legally licensed in 1933.

Another local issue of the times in Petaluma was the establishment of an actual sewage disposal plant. Prior to 1933, our local habits had been to just flush everything right into the Creek. Our Chamber of Commerce actually bragged that, “Petaluma sewers were flushed clean by the tides, twice a day!” A real sanitary system, our Mayor Farrell proclaimed, “will convert the river into one of the best salt water fishing streams in the State.”

Ah, rocket science.

Now, one more titillating item of 1933, something that was to change the American teenager’s world. The first ever drive-in movie opened. Uh oh! And at Petaluma’s Sanderson Motors on Third Street, you could buy a “1929 Essex Sport Coupe. Only $265,” to go with your newly formed drive-in movie contemplations.

Oh my.

(Historian Skip Sommer is an honorary member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. He can be reached at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

