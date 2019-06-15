Petaluma Bestsellers: No. 1 book in town is Marlene Cullen’s ‘The Write Spot: Memories’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 14, 2019, 7:01PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 3-June 9, 2019

“The Mueller Report” dropped down a bit, falling from the top spot last week to No. 2 in Petaluma this week. Its previous position has been soundly supplanted by Petaluma author/editor Marlene Cullen’s new release “The Write Spot: Memories,” a collection of stories, poems and other writerly artifacts curated by Cullen from works created during her weekly group writing sessions at Copperfield’s Books.

At No. 3 is Delia Owens’ endurably popular novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” up from No. 4 last, followed by Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,’ rising from No. 5 to No. 4, and Gail Honeyman’s “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” absent from the local list for a few weeks but returning this week to take over the No. 5 spot.

One notable new arrival is the just-released novel “City of Girls,” by Elizabeth Gilbert (“Eat, Pray, Love”). It’s the rich and colorful story of Vivian Morris, expelled from Vassar in 1940, at the age of 19, and taking in by an eccentric aunt who runs a crumbling Manhattan playhouse populated by actors and showgirls from which Vivian learns lessons she’d never have done at Vassar. Kirkus reviews calls Gilbert’s book “A big old banana split of a book.”

Meanwhile, over on the kids and young adults’ side, this week’s bestsellers include a mix of new (or new-ish) titles and several persistent residents of the Top 10 list. At No. 1 is Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of an Awesome, Friendly Kid,” leaping up from No. 4 the previous week, followed by Shannon and Dean Hale’s 2014 “Princess in Black” (No. 2), Adam Hargreaves’ “My Dad and Me” (No. 3), Sandra Boynton’s “The Going to Bed Book” (No. 4) and Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Unleashed” (No. 5).

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Write Spot: Memories,’ written/edited by Marlene Cullen

2. ‘The Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

5. ‘Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,’ by Gail Honeyman

6. ‘On Writing,’ written by Stephen King

7. ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

8. ‘City of Girls,’ written by Elizabeth Gilbert

9. ‘Conversations with Friends,’ by Sally Rooney

10. ‘Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered,’ written by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Princess in Black,’ by Shannon Hale

3. ‘My Dad and Me,’ by Adam Hargreaves

4. ‘The Going to Bed Book,’ by Sandra Boynton

5. ‘Dog Man: Unleashed,’ by Dav Pilkey

6. ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Unicorn,’ written by Jeffrey Burton

7. ‘Daisy Dreamer and the Totally True Imaginary Friend,’ written by Holly Anna

8. ‘Dream Animals: A Bedtime Journey,’ by Emily Martin

9. ‘Tuck Everlasting,’ by Natalie Babbitt

10. ‘Spiderwick Chronicles: Field Guide,’ by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)

