West Side Stories: A space-happy kid almost grounds Captain Satellite

RAY ENGAN
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 13, 2019, 12:01PM

This true story by Ray Engan was recorded live on June 5 at Sonoma Portworks, as part of West Side Stories, Petaluma’s popular monthly showcase of spoken word performances, hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, willing storytellers are randomly selected from the audience to tell a tale based on a theme – this month’s theme: “That’s Entertainment” – and then the audience selects its favorite. The next West Side Stories show will be held on July 3, and the theme will be “Misquoted.” For tickets and information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Have you ever wanted something so bad, and right before you were about to give up, you got it?

I wanted to be an astronaut my whole life.

And it was taking forever.

But when I was this many years old [holds up four fingers], and a half … [whispers] I thought that would be funnier … our 1956 Cadillac that cost my father $425 pulled in to Jack London Square to the KTVU Studios, where I was about to step onto a spaceship and fly through the atmosphere. And it was going to be piloted by Captain Satellite.

[Appreciative laughter]

Somebody knows what I’m talking about.

I was so excited to do this. I’d been waiting my whole life to do this. When we walked in, there were eight of us. And then we heard the theme music … and then Captain Satellite appeared.

“Calling all co-pilots. Calling all co-pilots. Step into the space ship, step away from your parents, and come with me to outer space!”

Captain Satellite was saying “Come with me,” and the eight of us walked into this little tiny room, trying to catch something that Captain Satellite had. We were so excited. We walked out and Captain Satellite said, “Prepare launch vector three! We are going to the dark side of the moon.”

What we were going to do was fly up into the air, hover over the Bay Area, watch cartoons, and learn about space. To a four-and-a-half-year-old, that’s frickin’ entertainment. We hop in. I couldn’t wait. I was actually, if you really look at it, back in the day, at four-and-a-half, I was busting a little astro-nut.

[Pauses]

Let the pun sit for just a moment.

I was so excited, and he walked in. “Launch Vector three! Blast off in 30 seconds! Three! Two! One! Blast off!” My little heart was palpitating for the vectors and the G-forces and the flying up into the air, and Captain Satellite, you could hear the sound of the engines, and he was shaking from side to side.

[Makes an impressively rocket-ish “shwooom-eeeeeee-bom-bam-kkkkssssssssss” sound]

But I wasn’t shaking.

There was no vibration at all.

But Captain Satellite said it was a perfect blast-off.

“Thank you all, for being the perfect co-pilots. We are now in Outer Space.”

I looked at this guy sitting next to me and said, “No we’re not. We’re still in Oakland. Look! There’s my mom!”

But Captain Satellite was having nothing of it. He was like, “Oh, look out! Here come some meteors! Here come some meteors! Deploy meteor deflectors!”

I put my hand up and said, “Captain Satellite. Those aren’t meteors. Those are two guys holding a paper rock beating on the side of half a plane. How’d they get into Outer Space? And how’d be get half a plane?”

And he looked at me, with this look like, “You … have serious leadership qualities. Why don’t we take you, and put you in the co-pilot’s seat, and you can look out the window and tell me what’s coming.”

I said, “Now you’re talkin’.”

So he sat me in the front of a “space ship,” and he said “Look out the window,” and I said, “There’s no window! There’s a guy with a camera taking pictures. There’s no window here. How’d he get into space with a camera?”

WEST SIDE STORIES

But Captain Satellite knew what he was doing.

“That’s a special window, Ray. It looks like it’s not really there. But it’s there.”

So, I picked up a little piece of paper and I three it through the window that wasn’t there.

And he looked at me like, “Maybe I made a wrong decision.”

But I kept going, saying, “There’s no window! Let me show you!”

I jumped up on the console board, and I jumped out the window into space. And I waved, and I winked at the camera man. And that’s the first time KTVU ever used the seven-second delay.

So I was the only one who actually heard Captain Satellite say, “You ducking little ship.” At least, that’s what my mom said he said. But he was now in an awkward position, of not being able to leave outer space, because there was a kid floating in outer space, that the entire world saw jump out of the plane, and I’m now afraid of this angry little space commander.

“You ducking little ship.”

I immediately retreated inside my mother’s wraparound skirt, and he had to bring all the people on the ship together, to talk about how they were going to save me. And it took three cartoons and a commercial break to negotiate a final settlement where I would walk out from my mother’s little wraparound skirt to go back on the show.

And then it landed.

And I don’t know if Captain Satellite ever remembered me.

But I remember him. ‘Cause he’s the first adult who ever duped me.

Oh, I forgave him. I came on the show the next year, when they had a new ship.

A ship … with windows.

My mom said they “ray-modeled” it.

And that’s the day I realized that you shouldn’t have heroes to look up to. You should have heroes to look into. And my mom, every day, used to find a way to call me, Ray-markable. I don’t know how good this story is, but hopefully, fifty years later, that’s entertainment.

