Your Weekend: David Luning, LUVPLANET, a dog-rescuing author and Franz Shubert x 10

THURSDAY

BROTHERS AESOP

Jorge and Josef Aesop, and the rest of their band, play favorite rock covers with all of the affection and care that the world’s greatest songs deserve. Rosen’s 256 North, at 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

‘RESCUE ME’ WITH FIFI O’NEILL

Writer/animal-lover Fifi O’Neill, author of “Rescue Me: Love Stories of Humans and the Animals They Saved,” will be signing and talking about her book at Summer Cottage Antiques, 153 Kentucky St. The book explores the special bond that forms when dogs, cats — and other animals who’ve been abandoned or abused — are taken in by a human with space in their homes and hearts. Proceeds from sales of the book support O’Neill’s Rescue Me Animal Charity Corporation, a nonprofit she established in Florida to support animal shelters and rescue organizations around the country. O’Neil, and one or two of the animals she describes in the book, will be present to meet new friends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. FifiONeill.com.

JUBILEE KLEZMER ENSEMBLE

It’s only recently become common knowledge, but the River Front Café has one of the most massive dance floors in town, though it’s technically not a dance floor at all. It’s the large deck overlooking the Petaluma River Turning Basin. Let your feet find their way there this Friday, where they will be treated to some lively klezmer, Israeli, Yiddish, Sephardic and Middle Eastern dance music, performed by Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble. 224 B St. 5:30-8 p.m. No cover. riverfront.cafe.

DAVID LUNING & JADE JACKSON

This sounds like fun. As a final local appearance before hitting the road with the legendary John Hiatt, Sonoma County singer-songwriter (and American Idol contestant) David Luning will play the mystic with his mighty and muscular band. Luning’s song “In Hell I Am” was recently featured in the Netflix series “Lucifer,” and Luning is promising “secret special guests,” new unreleased songs and surprise arrangements of old favorites. Also on the bill is fast-rising country singer-songwriter Jade Jackson, whose highly anticipated new album, “Wilderness,” is about to drop. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com

SATURDAY

‘VELOCITY WEAPON’

WITH MEGAN O’KEEFE

Copperfield’s mighty author-transportation system will be beaming in the highly entertaining Bay Area science-fiction author Megan O’Keefe, to talk about and read from her new novel “Velocity Weapon.” The gripping thrill-ride of a book follows a pair of siblings: Sandra, a combat pilot, and Biran, a politician trying to save the world. They find themselves on opposite ends of time and the universe when Sandra is zapped 230 years into the future, only to discover that the star system is dead and an artificial intelligence named Bero is in control of the deserted enemy warship she’s just woken up on. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. 7 p.m. No charge.

CopperfieldsBooks.com.

FOXES IN THE HENHOUSE

The popular local all-female quartet play folksy crowd-pleasers with a style that is as charming and fun as it is impressively skillful and endlessly and impressively entertaining.

The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. No cover. 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

LUVPLANET

Raw, pure, infectious emotion and superb musicianship and craft are the chief power sources of LUVPLANET, its playful original rock, pop, country and blues tunes served up with impressive skill and heart-lifting sincerity by dual singer-songwriters Nicole Sutton and guitarist Mark McGee, the latter a one-time bandmate of Greg Allman. With six sensational albums now to their name, LUVPLANET comes to the Mystic Theatre this weekend, along with The Grain and Spike Sikes and his Awesome Hotcakes. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $14-$16. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

SHUBERTIADE

The next event in the Petaluma Historical Museum’s ongoing music series with Sky Hill Cultural Alliance will be this weekend’s “Shubertiade,” a grand celebration of the life and music of Franz Shubert. In addition to the series’ usual attractions — food, drink, VIP seating — the “Shubertiade” will feature performances by a huge array of musicians, including violinists Nigel Armstrong and Kyle Craft, pianist and storyteller Kayleen Asbo, vocalists Karen Clark and Dianna Morgan, cellist James Jarre, pianists Elizabeth Walter and Jungeun Kim, and violist Christina Simpson. This stellar ensemble will perform some of Shubert’s most gorgeous works, including the beloved “Trout Quintet.” The afternoon-long “Shubertiade” begins at 1 p.m. $10-$40. Shubert2019.BrownPaperTickets.com.