Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Rocketman’ soars, ‘Dark Phoenix’ plummets

While a cleverly fantastical (and just plain fantastic) cinematic biography of a rock ‘n roll legend exceeds all bio-pic expectations, the new movie adaptation of a modern comic book classic falls painfully short of the mark.

“Rocketman,” directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Eddie the Eagle”), focuses on the relationship, over the years, between Elton John and his longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” directed by Simon Kinberg, takes the longtime series through the plotline of one the mighty mutant comic books’ most epic and popular storylines, and then, apparently, fails to do anything very impressive with it.

Here is what a pair of critics from our pool of local film reviewers have to say about these new films.

‘ROCKETMAN’ (R)

Anderson Templeton

“Rocketman” is the story of a boy, and how his desperation to be loved, as he pursues his musical passions, shapes him as an artist and an individual. This boy happens to be Elton John, and his journey, as depicted in the film, is absolutely breathtaking.

“Rocketman” is brilliant, sucking you in to the young Elton’s world, where you get to experience his ups-and-downs right alongside him.

In its unique style, “Rocketman” is light years from the heady intellectual bio-pic it might have been. Elton John and his struggles with addiction, among other things, have not been hidden from the public, but till now we haven’t seen exactly how he coped with everything life has thrown at him.

This is that journey, with particular focus on the piano-playing legend’s internal struggles, using music and moments of magical realism to guide us through what he’s experiencing inside, from feelings of crushing isolation to pure elation.

It’s as heartbreaking as it is exhilarating.

“Rocketman” is a cinematic masterpiece.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘DARK PHOENIX’ (PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

“Dark Phoenix” captures the stunning visuals of its comic book counterpart without the depth of character development or compelling dialogue. The ensemble’s lackluster chemistry resembles a group of actors who are lounging on set to collect a paycheck - with the exception of Michael Fassbender as Magneto.

Sophie Turner (Jean Grey) was handed a script that seems to consist of “stare into the distance with an edge of seduction” and little else. Her creepy CGI hair had more screen time than Turner actually has speaking lines.

Occasional superhero fight scenes interrupt the dull exposition, reminding me of why I adore the X-Men. Strong teamwork utilizes their various powers, particularly in the opening space shuttle sequence, where their synchronized use of abilities is flawless.

After the severe disappointment of “X-Men: The Last Stand” and its attempt at the Dark Phoenix storyline, I was hoping for better. Someday, hopefully, we’ll see a decent cinematic version of this story.

But I guess I’ll have to keep waiting.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down and Tear Face]