Helping Out: Local benefits for babies, teens and animals

BETTER BEGINNINGS FOR BABIES

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, June 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Celebrating over a decade of community service, Better Beginnings For Babies is throwing a party, with live music by the Awesome Hotcakes, a chili bar with salad, cornbread and a beverage, and plenty of delicious Lagunitas beer (beer not included in cost of ticket, but a portion of every beer sold will be donated to Better Beginnings). 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Better Beginnings For Babies is a Sonoma County-based nonprofit founded in 2008 to assist local families by providing emergency doula services to laboring mothers, raising awareness of birth options, and engaging in public dialogs about maternal and pediatric health. BetterBeginningsforBabies.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Entry fee/donation is $20, with children under 12 free.

PETALUMA FOOTRACE – Mentor Me

Ellis Creek/Shollenberger Park

Saturday, June 22, 8 a.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma Footrace, co-sponsored by LUMA Fitness, is a major benefit event for Petaluma’s Mentor Me, in which hundreds of runners and walkers will strap on their running shoes for a good cause. The event offers two different courses, a 3-mile and a 5-mile, and takes place at Ellis Creek and Shollenberger Park on Saturday, June 22, at 8 a.m.

Participants and observers will park at the Kaiser parking lot near Ellis Creek, where the races will begin. Afterwards, a big family celebration will happen with plenty of food and drink, live music, activities and offerings from local businesses.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit Mentor Me, a local organization providing mentoring and advocacy for local young people. For information visit WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? It costs $40 to register as a runner (or walker), and kids are $20. To register or find out more, visit PetalumaFootrace.com.

ANIMAL PLACE’S 30th ANNIVERSARY

Animal Place Sanctuary Farm

Saturday, June 29, 8-11 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Petaluma’s Aninal’s Place, a rescue farm and sanctuary, also marking the grand opening of its new Rescue & Adoption Center.

Join the party, hear more about the nonprofit’s future plans, tour the property, enjoy delicious vegan food, live music and a silent auction.

Tickets are $100, and must be purchased in advance.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Animal Place is a Petaluma-based nonprofit providing sanctuary, education and advocacy for animals. AnimalPlace.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event runs 6-9 p.m. The farm is at 70 Lynch Creek Road in Petaluma. Tickets can be purchased through the organization’s website at AnimalPlace.org.