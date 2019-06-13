The BUZZ: Silver Screen Video to close in August

SILVER SCREEN VIDEO TO CLOSE IN AUGUST: Those in town who still rent, buy and watch actual DVDs or Blu-Ray discs will either have to drive to Santa Rosa’s Joe Video or order them online, because Petaluma’s Silver Screen Video, the second-to-last video rental store in Sonoma County, has named Saturday, Aug. 24 as its final day. “After 31 years in operation, the time has come for Silver Screen to close its doors,” states a sign on the Petaluma Boulevard shop’s front door. “The world has changed,” it goes on, alluding to Netflix and other streaming services to which the majority of its clientele have clearly shifted, “and we must too. We will forever treasure the wonderful customers who’ve supported us all these years.” The store will continue to rent, and even add new titles to its collection, until Aug. 11, but is currently selling off its stock at bargain prices. Once Silver Screen closes in late August, Joe Video will indeed become the one and only brick-and-mortar video store in the area.

PETALUMA’S LESLIE CURCHACK TO OPEN PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW AT MOSHIN WINERY IN HEALDSBURG: Beginning June 22, local photographer and earth advocate Leslie Curchack will be opening a new exhibition of her works in the tasting room at Healdsburg’s Moshin Winery. The theme of the display, says Curchack, is “The Flow of Form,” or possibly “Nature’s Endless Song,” that last one an echo of John Muir’s famous quote, “Nature is ever at work, changing everything in endless song out of one beautiful form into another.” The photographs in the exhibit will showcase Curchack’s up close and personal views of hills, sand, rock, water, ice, grass and flowers. The show opens with a reception on Sunday, June 30 from noon to 4 p.m., and will run through Aug. 23. Moshin Winery is at 10295 Westside Road. You can see Leslie’s work online at EarthLovingLens.com.

LOCAL ARTISTS RECEIVE ‘NEXT LEVEL’ GRANTS FROM CREATIVE SONOMA: Each year, Creative Sonoma, a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, invites local musical artists, bands or other groups to tell them about their planned musical projects for the future, and their strategies for taking their careers to the next level. From those stories, the organization selects several to which $3,000 grants are awarded. Earlier this month, five awardees were announced, including Petaluma’s innovative rock quartet Trebuchet (congratulations!) and Penngrove hip-hop performer Kayatta (Congratulations again!). More information about Next Level grants and other projects can be found at CreativeSonoma.org.

