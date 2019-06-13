Making beer all night long

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 13, 2019, 12:01AM

PETALUMA AROUND THE CLOCK

This is the second installment in a nine-part series. Beginning last week at midnight, we now skip ahead a few hours, as we will do each week, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and all around Petaluma. Next week, at 6 a.m., we’ll spend an hour with the early-risers, joggers, birders and actual birds who populate Shollenberger Park at dawn.

It’s 3:03 a.m., and except for the long, low rumble-hum of countless pumps, coolers, heaters, generators and other machines related to beer-making, Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company is relatively quiet.

The morning is warm, about 60 degrees. From where I stand near the entrance to the operation’s popular Beer Garden and outdoor amphitheater, facing into the actual manufacturing portion of the massive facility, were it not for the well-lit expanse of industrial infrastructure and the occasional beep-beep-beep of forklifts in the distance, one might assume that nothing much is happening here three hours before dawn.

That assumption would be wrong.

My phone pings, announcing an incoming text from Bobby Taul, Lagunitas’ graveyard shift Brew Manager.

“I’m finishing up a tank, and I’ll be back at the brew house in 5 minutes,” he says. “There are two blue silos near the brew house. Meet me by those.”

With the help of a passing custodian, I make my way into the facility, past numerous metallic columns and edifices, into a low ceilinged building, through a labyrinth of machinery and tanks, ducking beneath others, stepping over a running pipe or two, and then out under the stars again. There are the two blue silos Taul referred to in his text. The custodian leaves me there to wait, and I spend a minute or two trying to take it all in. The blue tanks, towering over a parked semi-truck wreathed in hoses, is itself fitted with a small plumbing store worth of pipes and tubes. Slender skeletal towers of shiny steel jut up above the tank, across from which are dozens of blue pallets loaded with kegs.

To the right of them is a short street that leads to the facility’s “tank farm.” As I peer off toward those tanks, I see Taul approaching, speeding toward me on his skateboard, a logically low-impact way to get around when you log as many miles a night as Taul does.

“I have no idea how many acres this place is, but it’s pretty big, with three main buildings and a lot of ground to cover,” he says, tucking his board under one arm and stepping though a doorway into the nearest building. As alive with sound as the morning was outside, it’s nothing compared to the hissing, squeaking, roaring of the many machines inside, which explains why Taul arrives with earplugs in place. “It’s noisy in here, definitely, but I also play in a rock band, so I do what I can to protect my hearing,” he explains, bounding up a flight of steps. “There’s a lot going on here at three in the morning, usually,” he says, “And tonight I’m pretty much by myself on the brewing side, so I keep pretty busy.”

At Lagunitas, the brewery workers log four ten-hour shifts a week. So Taul is a little over three-quarters of the way through his workday, which began at 7 p.m. will end at 5:30 a.m.

“During the day, there are a ton of people here,” he says. “This is bare bones, but the work goes on around the clock. I’m by myself here, but the bottling crew is working over in another building. Right now, we’re just about to mash in, in one tank. We’ve got another one that’s lautering, and another one that’s maybe 20-minutes from being finished boiling. I’ve got a tank out there that I’m cleaning. One in here that I’m steaming. We’re running IPA tonight.”

PETALUMA AROUND THE CLOCK

From high up on a walkway of metal, a massive roomful of beer tanks can be overseen. On a panel beside one tank, Taul flips a switch turning on a light inside, and peers through a small porthole like window. Inside, a churning brown liquid can be seen actively being transformed from hops, malt, water and other ingredients are being turned into India Pale Ale.

The tank Taul is peering into, by the way, is named “Fido.”

“All our tanks are named after dogs,” he says. “We’ve got tanks named Snoopy, Dino, Astro, Old Yeller, Scooby, Dogzilla … Ren from ‘Ren & Stimpy.’ There are a bunch of them. When you’ve been here a while, you learn the names of all the tanks and where they are.”

Down the steps and through a few doorways is where the previously mentioned mashing is taking place.

“This is our mash tank right here,” Taul says, launching into a basic explanation of the science and mechanics of making beer. It’s obvious from his tone and excitement that Taul truly enjoys his job, especially the relative peacefulness of being one of the few people holding down the fort while the rest of the town sleeps. “I like working graveyard,” he says. “You get in a groove and just go. I wasn’t sure I was going to like it when I first started a few years ago, but I really do, now that my body is adjusted to being nocturnal.”

After a brief stop in the “Command Center,” where there are several computer screens with images of the tanks, by which Taul can monitor what is happening with the beer in its various stages of creation, he checks a few temperature readings, then leads the way out of the building and across the lot to the bottling building.

If Disneyland had a separate park where beer bottles could let off steam and go for a rollercoaster ride or two, it might look something like what’s happening on the bottling line. As the graveyard crew goes about its work, the bottles careen around a conveyance that zips them around hairpin turns up and down track from bottling, to capping to being loaded into boxes.

On the way back to the tanks, Taul acknowledges the massive amount of plumbing it takes to operate a place like this.

“There is pretty much stainless steel everywhere here,” he laughs, stepping through another door into an area known as The Dog Cellar, where the names of all the tanks are affixed over a long row of what resemble taps or spigots. “Sometimes, the place looks like the inside of a giant alien spaceship,” he admits, his voice echoing through the still hum-rumbling room as another folklift outside beep-beeps its way past the open door.

Back where we started, with just under two hours left in his shift, it’s time for Taul to get back to work. When he’s done, the day manager will take over, after Taul has communicated anything that he’ll need to know to continue the process of making thousands of bottles of beer for a thirsty world.

“It’s pretty cool,” he allows, “getting to be a part of this. People drink beer, but most of them have no idea there are all these people working through the night to make it for them.”

As for Taul, he says that when he gets home after a shift, around 6 or 7 a.m., he likes to wind down with a beer himself, before heading to bed in the mid-to-late morning.

“There’s nothing wrong with having a nice cold beer when you get home from work, or just before bed, even if that means having a beer at 8 or 8:30 in the morning,” he says with another laugh. “That’s not a bad option at all, especially since my nights are everybody else’s mornings.”

