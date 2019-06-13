Making beer all night long

This is the second installment in a nine-part series. Beginning last week at midnight, we now skip ahead a few hours, as we will do each week, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and all around Petaluma. Next week, at 6 a.m., we’ll spend an hour with the early-risers, joggers, birders and actual birds who populate Shollenberger Park at dawn.

It’s 3:03 a.m., and except for the long, low rumble-hum of countless pumps, coolers, heaters, generators and other machines related to beer-making, Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company is relatively quiet.

The morning is warm, about 60 degrees. From where I stand near the entrance to the operation’s popular Beer Garden and outdoor amphitheater, facing into the actual manufacturing portion of the massive facility, were it not for the well-lit expanse of industrial infrastructure and the occasional beep-beep-beep of forklifts in the distance, one might assume that nothing much is happening here three hours before dawn.

That assumption would be wrong.

My phone pings, announcing an incoming text from Bobby Taul, Lagunitas’ graveyard shift Brew Manager.

“I’m finishing up a tank, and I’ll be back at the brew house in 5 minutes,” he says. “There are two blue silos near the brew house. Meet me by those.”

With the help of a passing custodian, I make my way into the facility, past numerous metallic columns and edifices, into a low ceilinged building, through a labyrinth of machinery and tanks, ducking beneath others, stepping over a running pipe or two, and then out under the stars again. There are the two blue silos Taul referred to in his text. The custodian leaves me there to wait, and I spend a minute or two trying to take it all in. The blue tanks, towering over a parked semi-truck wreathed in hoses, is itself fitted with a small plumbing store worth of pipes and tubes. Slender skeletal towers of shiny steel jut up above the tank, across from which are dozens of blue pallets loaded with kegs.

To the right of them is a short street that leads to the facility’s “tank farm.” As I peer off toward those tanks, I see Taul approaching, speeding toward me on his skateboard, a logically low-impact way to get around when you log as many miles a night as Taul does.

“I have no idea how many acres this place is, but it’s pretty big, with three main buildings and a lot of ground to cover,” he says, tucking his board under one arm and stepping though a doorway into the nearest building. As alive with sound as the morning was outside, it’s nothing compared to the hissing, squeaking, roaring of the many machines inside, which explains why Taul arrives with earplugs in place. “It’s noisy in here, definitely, but I also play in a rock band, so I do what I can to protect my hearing,” he explains, bounding up a flight of steps. “There’s a lot going on here at three in the morning, usually,” he says, “And tonight I’m pretty much by myself on the brewing side, so I keep pretty busy.”

At Lagunitas, the brewery workers log four ten-hour shifts a week. So Taul is a little over three-quarters of the way through his workday, which began at 7 p.m. will end at 5:30 a.m.

“During the day, there are a ton of people here,” he says. “This is bare bones, but the work goes on around the clock. I’m by myself here, but the bottling crew is working over in another building. Right now, we’re just about to mash in, in one tank. We’ve got another one that’s lautering, and another one that’s maybe 20-minutes from being finished boiling. I’ve got a tank out there that I’m cleaning. One in here that I’m steaming. We’re running IPA tonight.”