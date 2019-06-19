Out and About in Petaluma

WRITER’S FORUM: JACQUELINE YAU

Longtime journalist and travel writer Jacqueline Yau (“Inspirato,” “Ensemble Vacations”), will be the guest at this month’s Writers Forum at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. She will be discussing ways to live a full life as a writer while still keeping and succeeding at a “day job.” Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. No charge. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

SUMMER COCKTAILS AT SONOMA PORTWORKS

Let’s continue that theme. Each month this summer, Sonoma Portworks is offering a complimentary taste of some new summer-themed cocktail, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The June cocktail is a DECO Port Sangria, and yes, there’s something for those preferring a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, too, a chilled Sonomic Gold Shrub. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

SIP THE GAP

Showcasing ten or more Petaluma Gap wineries, this celebratory tasting event takes place Saturday, June 22, from 2-5 p.m. at Keller Street CoWork, 140 Keller St. There will be live music and locally sourced snacks. $30. Get all the info at SonomaSipSociety.com or KellerStreetCowork.com.

IDEA LOUNGE: JENNY GRIFFO/DAVID BEST

The Petaluma Arts Center’s monthly arts-meets-life conversation series is going to be a good one this month. Representing ‘life’ will be Griffo Distillery co-founder Jenny Griffo, with renowned sculptor-creator David Best taking the side of ‘Art.’ Each will deliver a presentation about some life/art topic, then see where the discussion takes them. It all happens Thursday, June 20, at the Lagunitas Lounge in the brewery’s Bibbero building, 1300 N. McDowell Blvd. 6:30-8 p.m. $15-$18. Tickets available in advance at PetalumaArts.org.

FRENCH GARDEN PARTY FOR WOMEN’S CLUB

At the gorgeous historic estate of Susy Muscatel (100 Sixth St.), Petaluma Woman’s Club hosts its June dinner event, this month dubbed “La Soiree Jardin Francais,” or “The French Garden Party.” Thursday, June 20, from 6-9 p.m., attendees will be welcomed in the garden with a glass of Champagne, then snake on “tasty tidbits” on the lawn. Later, French style buffet will be served under the arbor. Visitors and non-members welcome. RSVPs must be received by Saturday, June 15 at noon. Purchase tickets through PetalumaWomansClub.com.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCE WITH DAN LYKE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise.

Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

WEEKLY DEMENTIA AND ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center.

Meetings are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The next meetings are Thursday, June 13, 20 and 27. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WEST COAST SWING LESSONS AT POST WELLNESS

Every Thursday, POST Wellness By Design host West Coast Swing lessons, a great way to learn and practice the steps of this popular dance style. Instructors Austin Kois and Hannah Guttman will lead. Then prepare to dance. 114A Weller St. $5-$18. Intermediate lessons at 7:15 p.m. Be-ginner’s lessons at 8 p.m. Open dancing from 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Thursday, June 20, 27 and on.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUP

Community members struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating, bulimia and all manner of food obsession are invited to drop in for a meeting of Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step program open to anyone wishing to change the way they addictively or unhealthily eat. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.