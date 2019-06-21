Millennials Talk Cinema: Funny ‘Late Night,’ frightening ‘I Am Mother,’ both succeed impressively

June 21, 2019, 7:01AM

A clever, mature, and entertaining new big screen comedy with a socially conscious heart, and a frightening made-for-Netflix science-fiction thriller about a robot (technically with no heart), tasked with nurturing a human child in the apocalyptic future, are just two of many notable recent releases at the theater and online streaming services.

“Late Night,” written by comedian Mindy Kaling and directed by Nisha Ganatra (“Transparent”), follows a would-be comedy writer (Kaling) who’s given a shot as a writer in the all-male “writers room” of a failing late night talk show hosted by a once-popular TV legend (Emma Thompson) who’s just been informed her show will soon be canceled unless ratings improve.

Thompson has wryly called the film science fiction, since no woman has hosted a late-night talk show in more than a quarter-century.

“I Am Mother,” written by Michael Lloyd Green and directed by Grant Sputore, is science fiction of a more typical kind. Set on Earth in the distant future following a massive “extinction event,” the film features Hilary Swank as a character known only as Woman. When she is discovered by a girl (Clara Rugaard-Larsen) who’s never seen another human — as she’s been raised solely by a robot in a bunker — a series of twists and turns unfold, all potentially affecting the future of humanity.

Here is what a pair of writers from our pool of local theater critics have to say about these two new films.

‘LATE NIGHT’ (PG-13)

Amber-Rose Reed

You should go see “Late Night.”

That’s it. That’s my review. Go see the movie.

Okay, fine … I’ll tell you why you should see “Late Night.”

First of all, Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling are delightful in the leading roles. Molly (Kaling) is the perfect foil for Thompson’s dry, cold Katherine Newbury. They’re both so funny, but also really endearing and affecting.

“Late Night” has a lot to say about complacency, idealism, and elitism. We so often get caught up in looking down on things that we forget why those things actually matter. The central theme of “Late Night” is that reaching inside yourself and talking about things that are difficult and uniquely you is more important and more meaningful than blithe derision.

Oh, yeah … also? It’s funnier.

Mindy Kaling’s script hits on so many social issues without losing its emotional core or its humor, and manages to do so without punching down or being cruel, even to its villains (well, maybe it’s a little cruel to Ike Barinholtz’ awful misogynist). I came out of the theater smiling, not just because I had seen a comedy, but because it reminded me that our voices matter, and using them can make a difference, in our own lives and sometimes in the world around us.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiley Face with Hearts for Eyes]

‘I AM MOTHER’ (Not Rated)

Katie Wigglesworth

If you are you in the market for an entertaining unsettling, excellently paced, well-acted science fiction thriller, that’s great, because “I Am Mother” is here. And in addition to its gorgeous cinematography, the new Netflix movie brings with it about a pound of atmospheric tension and moral commentary, all sprinkled with robots and genetics and child-rearing — oh my!

I’ve been craving a good science fiction movie lately, and this is it. While the story is ambitious and wears a little thin in a couple of places, I never found myself minding that. Though “I Am Mother” may not have the same weight and polish that recent genre heavy hitters like “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation,” or even “Upgrade” boasted, the emotional depth and well-paced development of the characters succeeded in transcending any plot question marks, at least for me.

The acting is lovely. Rose Byrne is perfect as the voice of Mother, a droid tasked with repopulating humanity following a mass extinction, and Clara Rugaard-Larsen is endearing and engaging as Daughter, the human girl she’s raising in a sealed of laboratory. Aside from being fabulously acted, “I Am Mother” is a masterful display of the technical achievements in special effects work from Weta Digital. Mother is physically, immensely emotive, switching from tender to intimidating with a simply adjustment of her “eye lights.”

“I Am Mother” is part mystery, part thriller, part parable, part post-apocalypse tale, and part dissection of motherhood, all rolled up in a gleaming sci-fi package. I don’t want to say too much more, because this really is a movie you’ll want to piece together as you experience it for the first time. But if you like science-fiction, “I Am Mother” is an extremely intriguing addition to the genre that I highly recommend you check out!

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiley Face with Hearts for Eyes]

