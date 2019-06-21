Toolin’ Around Town: Petaluma celebrates nearly 50 years of ugly dogs

Peko, a poodle and long-haired Chihuahua mix, had a face resembling Yoda of “Star Wars” fame. Pink Lady, a Chinese Crested, possessed three-dozen warts, four teeth and 17 hairs, most of them on her pointed head. Musher was an incessant drooler who needed dental work.

Flaunting their least desirable attributes, these homely canines were winners of Petaluma’s quirky World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, a tail-wagging, whimsical dog day afternoon that’s drawn participants, spectators and world-wide publicity to its stage for nearly a half-century.

Brillo Pad, Buckwheat and Sexie Sadie proved they had the distasteful and imperfect features needed to sway the judges, as did Blossom, Snuffy and Dum Dum, placing them in the national spotlight alongside Petaluma’s recognition as the World’s Egg Basket, original home of the World’s Wristwrestling Championship and its 1973 ban on housing.

Bandit Brown, Humphrey and Snuge were among the mutts and mongrels, purebreds and pedigrees in the competition that favors no particular breed, although records indicate a large portion of previous winners have been Chinese Cresteds, English Bulldogs and Shar-peis.

Originally a sidelight of the Old Adobe Fiesta, the Ugly Dog Contest was separated from the fiesta due to its lack of historical significance. Its popularity mushroomed in the 1970s, shifting to Walnut Park and Lucchesi Park before finding a permanent home at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, where the contest celebrates its 49th year — 343 in dog years — at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21 on the Kiwanis Stage at the Fairgrounds.

Following a criteria that awards points for crossed eyes, crooked tails and slobbering, the warmhearted event captures annually the attention of the world. When television and media became interested, the dogs became superstars as coverage spread to other countries, including Germany, Brazil and China. Stories ran in the Philadelphia Inquirer, London Daily Mail and Dog Fancy magazine, although several tabloid newspapers refused to publicize the canine contestants because the pooches weren’t ugly enough.

In Petaluma, the contest spawned copycat events such as the Petaluma Boys and Girls Club holding a mutt contest and Rent-a-Wreck staging an ugly car contest.

Archibald Von Chopper, Phyllis Diller and Tripod would roll over in pride if they knew prominent Cuban artist (and Petaluma resident) Rosa Estebanez had sculpted a distinctive commemorative statue in their honor.

Estebanez held a master’s degree from Havana’s National School of Art and was the official sculptor for Cuban president Fulgencio Batista, fleeing the country and moving to Petaluma when Fidel Castro came to power. She gained recognition for her sculptures of Petaluma’s wristwrestling heritage and the original Vietnam War memorial plaque at Walnut Park. Made of clay, the original ugly dog sculpture was repeatedly vandalized before Estebanez recast it in bronze in 1979. The unique piece, its importance virtually unrecognized, now sits in a corner of the Sonoma-Marin Fair events office.

Although Chi-chi, Ginseng and Mai-tai have long departed for doggy heaven, they’d howl with approval to know the material for this column was provided by the History Room at the Petaluma Library, arranged by librarian Connie Williams, who combined library records with material from the Petaluma Museum into an easily accessible collection of news clippings, press releases and photographs.

More than a generation of students at Kenilworth Junior High and Petaluma High remember Williams as their school librarian, a post she held for 28 years before accepting her current position, made possible by passage of the 2014 countywide sales tax. Always eager to help visitors find out who lived in their house last century or what building stood on a vacant corner, Williams has assembled five separate collections of historical importance.

I wanted to reach back and seek out an old dog to interview but, as we know, dogs age much faster than humans. If best mongrel Buster, and best pedigree D’artagnan Dashing Digby, entrants from 1970, were still alive, I’m certain they’d be tugging at the leash in anticipation of this year’s contest. Dogs of all sorts love an audience, so here’s your chance to enjoy one of Petaluma’s most popular and enduring attractions.

