Theater Review: New show looks at Sonoma County nuke scientist Libby

Tickets: Purchase online at MainStageWest.org, at the box office one-hour before showtimes, or Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m. You can also order by phone: (707) 823-0177

What does Betty Crocker have in common with nuclear bombs?

A new musical by Bob Duxbury, John Shillington and Janis Wilson has the answer to that question, and many more. This world premiere at Main Stage West, directed by Shillington, is a beautifully rendered portrait of the late Sonoma County-grown scientist Willard Libby. His groundbreaking innovations stretched from developing radiocarbon dating (how old are mummies?) to working on the infamous Manhattan Project during World War II.

Local composer Janis Dunson Wilson became fascinated by his story, despite Willard’s strong conservative political views that diverged from her own. In the play, he offers insight into the focused work ethic and polarizing morality of “The Greatest Generation.”

“If we don’t keep up with science, we’ll be screwed,” Libby (Gene Wright) explains in his opening song, bellowing at a nervous reporter. His unwavering confidence in the power of a bold approach convinces colleagues and politicians alike. Wright maintains a grounded outlook toward his larger-than-life persona and mesmerizes with a pragmatic comparison of atomic bombs to cooking sausages.

Duxbury, Shillington and Wilson bring balance and heart to Libby’s fascinating story, through and inclusion of equal scenes given to his wife, Lenore (Petaluma’s Eileen Morris). She is convinced that being a perfect wife will make her happy, so she dutifully follows suggestions to allow her husband to “mansplain” everything, and believes that Betty Crocker’s emergency steak with gelatin salad will solve any problem. Reality sets in when she realizes that her lonely, empty life is only half-lived.

Morris, last seen in Spreckels Theater Company’s production of “The Taylor of Gloucester,” gives an emotional performance that leaves the audience unconditionally invested in her character’s fate.

Ultimately, “Half Life” reveals itself as a love triangle, of sorts.

Leona Marshall (Tina Lloyd Meals) — among the scores of real-life scientist women whose name have been eclipsed by male colleagues who often get credit for their work — is introduced while at the hospital, suffering from radiation poisoning. In between puking into a bucket, her dry wit is instantly captivating.

“You can only read so many books about Marie Curie,” she comments wryly about scientific role models for women. Her brusque demeanor covers a depth of tenderness that appears in a moving ballad about the messy tangle of loving relationships.

‘Half Life’ is infused with a yearning for intimacy, the importance of taking risks, and as Lenore observes, “looking for the unexpected.” Its moments of genuine connection outweigh the rather stilted account of Libby’s career. The song “Beyond TRIO” gave this reviewer chills, and “Betty Crocker” is a musical gem, with the help of Stephen Leander wearing a frilly apron and oversized clip-on earrings.

The writing style dances back and forth between exposition and realism, which keeps it from falling flat, but also prevents ‘Half Life’ from fully soaring. Wilson’s lyrics are careful and intelligent, with a pleasant rhyming scheme, flowing in and out of dialogue without interruption. Projections guide the audience through a nonlinear timeline, improving the speed and clarity of transitions.

Elizabeth Craven’s video montages intercut dramatic nuclear explosions with artificially cheerful advertisements for Betty Crocker’s marble cake mix. If you have ever wondered who Sebastopol’s “Willard Libby Park” was named for, this is the musical to see. Its moving love story and hilarious juxtaposition of Betty Crocker with nuclear research is well worth attending.