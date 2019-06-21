Petaluma’s Bestsellers: ‘Petaluma’ rises, ‘Pout Pout Fish’ cleans up

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 10-June 16, 2019

“The Mueller Report” is back in the top spot last week this week after a short visit to No. 2 on the local fiction and nonfiction bestseller list. The new No. 2 is Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory,” a gorgeous novel devised of interlocking stories about humankinds’ relationship with the natural world.

Remaining at No. 3 for another week is Delia Owens’ endurably popular novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed by Elizabeth Gilbert’s “City of Girls,” rising from No. 8 to No. 4, Stephen King’s 10th anniversary edition of his “On Writing” stepping up from No. 7 into the No. 5 spot.

One notable new arrival, for an 18-year-old title, is “Petaluma,” by Simone Wilson, a 2001 Images of America release charting the history of our town through archival photographs and histories.

Meanwhile, over on the kids and young adults’ side, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” is once again at No. 1, continuing its weeks-long dominance of the top spot. At No. 2 is Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give,” not seen on the YA list for several months, but back this week for a visit.

Bringing a bit of ecological inspiration is Deborah Diesen’s “The Pout-Pout Fish Cleans Up the Ocean,” the latest installment in the author’s delightful series of picture books with illustrator Dan Hanna.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Mueller Report,’ written by Robert Mueller

2. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘City of Girls,’ written by Elizabeth Gilbert

5. ‘On Writing: 10th Anniversary Edition,’ written by Stephen King

6. ‘Velocity Weapon,’ by Megan E. O’Keefe

7. ‘Petaluma,’ written by Simone Wilson

8. ‘The Second Mountain,’ by David Brooks

9. ‘Becoming,’ written by Michelle Obama

10. ‘The Pioneers,’ by David McCullough

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘The Hate U Give,’ by Angie Thomas

3. ‘The Pout-Pout Fish Cleans Up the Ocean,’ by Deborah Diesen

4. ‘Father’s Love,’ bwritten y Hannah Holt

5. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

6. ‘Dr. Seuss’s I Love Pop!: A Celebration of Dads,’ by Dr. Seuss

7. ‘What Daddies Like,’ by Judy Carey Nevin

8. ‘Story Treehouse,’ by Andy Griffiths

9. ‘Spy School,’ bwritten y Stuart Gibbs

10. ‘Shatter Me,” written by Tahereh Mafi

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)