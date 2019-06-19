Your Weekend: Fair fun, high-octane comedy and ‘Dirty Dancing’

THURSDAY

ROOTS & BOOTS 90’s ELECTRIC

THROWDOWN

The Sonoma-Marin Fair kicks off its second night of entertainment with an appearance by country singers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, joining forces at the Petaluma Fairgrounds for a night of hit songs. They will certainly include Kershaw’s “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” Tippin’s “You’ve Got To Stand For Something” and “That’s As Close As I Get To Loving You,” and Raye’s “Love Me”, “In This Life”, “My Kind Of Girl” and “That’s My Story.” 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.

DRAKE WHITE

It’s been a long, transformative road since Drake White’s first singing experiences in the youth choir at First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff, Alabama. He lives in Nashville, now, and over the years has performed with Willy Nelson, the Zac Brown Band and others, and has recorded a couple of chart-topping albums. But for all the changes and world-wandering miles the 36-year-old country singer has put on his guitar, vocal chords and songwriting chops, the critically acclaimed White still manages to display a bit of that 17-year-old choir-member discovering with a thrill that he could sing, and that his voice and songs could move those who heard him. This weekend, the road brings White to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) $22. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

WICKED SLUSH GRAND OPENING

Not only will Juliet and Dave Pokorny’s new Amy’s Wicked Slush shop on American Alley be serving up delciously frosty slushes and ice cream, they plan for the new store to become a downtown community hub, of sorts, within distance of theaters, clubs and reataurants. After months of edge-of-our-seat waiting, Amy’s Wicked Slush will open (reportedly) on Friday. Dave and Juliet (who also run the annual Wine Country Spoken Word Festival and the monthly West Side Stories story slam contest; see above) are looking forward to welcoming their fellow Petalumans to their new venture. 122 B American Alley. WickedSlushPetaluma.com.

COMEDY NIGHT AT GRIFFO

Comedian Bethany Van Delt will be bringing her “hip and grounded, laidback” comedy stylings to Griffo Distillery, in the wake of killer sets dropped on unsuspecting audiences at the recent Laughs Festival in Montreal, and the San Francisco Sketchfest. Also taking the mike are comedians Dauood Neimyar and Santa Rosa’s own Kala Keller. Blonde Medicine presents this show as part of its monthly comedy night at Griffo’s. 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. $20-$25. GriffoeDistillery.com.

LIFEHOUSE

The third night of music at the Fair features the popular rock band Lifehouse, taking to the stadium stage for performs their hits “Hanging by a Moment,” “First Time,” “Halfway Gone” and “Hurricane,” plus a few surprises. 8 p.m. Free with fair admission.

SATURDAY

THE HOTS & DICTATOR TOTS

Among the North Bay’s very best party bands, The Hots play an eclectic (extremely eclectic) mix of tunes you know and probably love, form hits by Brittney and the Beatles to covers of Metallica. In this Saturday night show at the Big Easy, the Hots will be joined by the Tots, as in The Dictator Tots, who play what they themselves call music with a “jammy prog-shite” vibe, and love to give out T-shirts during shows to people who answer trivia questions posed by members of the popular local threesome. They play original tunes underscored by masterful on-the-spot improvisations. Catch these two great acts together at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 7 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.org.