Summer Roundup: Petaluma prepares to celebrate midsummer with music, dance and adult beverages

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 20, 2019, 5:01PM

Around the world, the Summer Solstice (June 21 this year) is marked with songs, parties, rituals, activities, celebrations and festivals. Some are serious and solemn, some involve alcohol and some don’t, some are a little more on the “wacky and weird” side than others. And don’t get us started thinking about the deeply disturbing seasonal ritual hinted at in the terrifying trailers for this July’s big screen horror release “Midsommar.” (Darn! Now we’ve thought of it. Must purge the images! Must purge the images!”)

But where were we? Oh right.

Wacky and weird.

In some parts of Europe, along with the erecting of maypoles and a whole lot of dancing, bonfires are lit as part of a tradition that goes back to medieval times when folks feared dragons and believed that large fires at Midsummer would keep the child-gobbling beasties away. Ireland actually has a law in place that enforces, at Solstice, the brief lifting strict prohibitions against outdoor fires put in place by the Irish Environmental Protection Agency. In Finland, the Solstice was traditionally called Ukko’s Holiday, named for the Finnish god of thunder and lightning. In Greece, people burn the wreaths that decorate the doors of their homes since May Day, and in Latvia, in the tiny town of Kuldiga, Solstice is marked by locals running naked through the streets at three in the morning, and are greeted with mugs of beer (and presumably clothes) at the end of the run.

In that case, however, the naked morning run isn’t some ancient tradition.

Some nudity-inclined inebriated Latvians spontaneously did it in 2000, word got out through social media, and NOW it’s a tradition. That’s how it is with traditions, of course. They all start somewhere. And history has proven that the majority of such seasonal practices, when taken back to the very beginning, were started by drunk people.

Of course, all things requiring moderation, some longtime traditions ultimate are ended when people drink a little too much, so keep that in mind when making plans for marking this year’s midsummer-timed events.

Here, to that end, are several activities — with and without alcohol — that are taking place this weekend in and around Petaluma.

LIVE! THURSDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays, through late summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Hannah Jern-Miller (June 20), Steve Pile (June 27) and more to be announced. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to Twang Ditty (June 23), Odd Job Ensemble (June 30) and more.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes rapper/singer Thundercat (Monday, June 24) from Los Angeles. Also look for folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘A CHORUS LINE’ (June 14-30, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company takes its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues to a whole new level this year, with its first-ever full staging of an actual Broadway musical. As in the past, the summer-long season will still include the popular Fantastical Family Night (July 19 and 20), a song-and-dance extravaganza, this year titled “Those Dancin’ Feet” (Aug. 9-25), and the celebratory season closing Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). But the real buzz-maker is that the Broadway Under the Stars season will open with a three-week run of “A Chorus Line,” directed by Amy Miller, the company’s co-founder and artistic director. The 1975 crowd-pleaser follows 17 dancers auditioning for one of eight spots in the chorus line of an upcoming Broadway show. Under Miller’s spirited direction, the show — held in the open-air winery ruins (the company’s “field of dreams”) at Jack London State Historical Park — is dazzling and delightful, with especially strong performances by Alicia Allbright as the joyfully confident Val, and a magnificently heartwarming Luis Figeuroa as the sensitive Paul. 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

SONOMA-MARIN FAIR (June 19-23) — Our local fair is five full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun (“Fried Candy!” Yum!), with a series of high-profile nightly concerts. This year, those acts include Canadian rockers Loverboy (Wednesday, June 19, 8 p.m.), The Roots & Boots Electric Throwdown with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye (Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m.), pop rockers Lifehouse (Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.), and country singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy (Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m.). Plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) with Los Dinnos, Nuevos Aventureros, Tamborazo Santo Domingo and Los Della 9. $10-$15. Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE (Sunday, July 7) — Once described “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 43nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen, and helps maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse and Penngrove Park. For information, visit PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

DOWNTOWN ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL (Sunday, July 14) — One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 18th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces. 11 a.m. to 5 pm. For information, visit Petaluma Downtown.com.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL (July 20) — A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small rivertown by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come down to the river to play. You can also eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world- famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, visit RivertownRevival.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) — The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, onve again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, MoonAlice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help the keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. For additional information, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL (Aug. 17 & 18) — The 29th annual celebration of the accordion returns to the Cotati Hub with a massive lineup of accordion-based or accordion-bolstered acts encompassing a wide array of musical styles and world influences. Some (but hardly all) of the highlights include Andre Thierry, Amber Lee Baker, The Bellow Shakes, The Mad Maggies, Big Lou the Accordion Princess, Corky Bennett, Creosote, Duckmandu, The GReat Morgani, Junk Parlor, Miss Moonshine, Motor Dude Zydeco, Penny Opry, Sourdough Slim, Steve Balich, and The Wild Catahoulas. For additional information, visit CotatiFest.org.

