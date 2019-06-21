Summer Roundup: Petaluma prepares to celebrate midsummer with music, dance and adult beverages

Around the world, the Summer Solstice (June 21 this year) is marked with songs, parties, rituals, activities, celebrations and festivals. Some are serious and solemn, some involve alcohol and some don’t, some are a little more on the “wacky and weird” side than others. And don’t get us started thinking about the deeply disturbing seasonal ritual hinted at in the terrifying trailers for this July’s big screen horror release “Midsommar.” (Darn! Now we’ve thought of it. Must purge the images! Must purge the images!”)

But where were we? Oh right.

Wacky and weird.

In some parts of Europe, along with the erecting of maypoles and a whole lot of dancing, bonfires are lit as part of a tradition that goes back to medieval times when folks feared dragons and believed that large fires at Midsummer would keep the child-gobbling beasties away. Ireland actually has a law in place that enforces, at Solstice, the brief lifting strict prohibitions against outdoor fires put in place by the Irish Environmental Protection Agency. In Finland, the Solstice was traditionally called Ukko’s Holiday, named for the Finnish god of thunder and lightning. In Greece, people burn the wreaths that decorate the doors of their homes since May Day, and in Latvia, in the tiny town of Kuldiga, Solstice is marked by locals running naked through the streets at three in the morning, and are greeted with mugs of beer (and presumably clothes) at the end of the run.

In that case, however, the naked morning run isn’t some ancient tradition.

Some nudity-inclined inebriated Latvians spontaneously did it in 2000, word got out through social media, and NOW it’s a tradition. That’s how it is with traditions, of course. They all start somewhere. And history has proven that the majority of such seasonal practices, when taken back to the very beginning, were started by drunk people.

Of course, all things requiring moderation, some longtime traditions ultimate are ended when people drink a little too much, so keep that in mind when making plans for marking this year’s midsummer-timed events.

Here, to that end, are several activities — with and without alcohol — that are taking place this weekend in and around Petaluma.

LIVE! THURSDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays, through late summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Hannah Jern-Miller (June 20), Steve Pile (June 27) and more to be announced. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to Twang Ditty (June 23), Odd Job Ensemble (June 30) and more.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes rapper/singer Thundercat (Monday, June 24) from Los Angeles. Also look for folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.