The Buzz: Ricky Watts auctioning abstract door for Village Network

RICKY WATTS SELLING AUTOGRAPHED DOOR: The door currently on display in a sidewalk window at Copperfield’s Books, in downtown Petaluma, is not just autographed by the acclaimed local artists Ricky Watts. He (of course) painted the thing first, and it will be going on sale on eBay later this week, and will be taking bids through the end of July. Want to make a bid? Go to EBay.com, and search for “Ricky Watts’ Hand Painted Abstract Door.” It’s a benefit for the Petaluma Village Network, to help the local nonprofit with moving costs. Yes, less than a year after moving to its current location, the organization — which helps aging adults to stay in their own homes as long as possible — is being relocated again, as the building they are in is reportedly going to be demolished in October to make room for … something else. To that end, know of an adorably rentable office space 700-900 square feet? If so, contact Lyndi Brown at 795-1107. But back to the door, which will be on display throughout the month of June. For more information on the Village Network, visit VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org. To see other works by Watts, visit RickyWatts.com.

PETALUMA’S RYAN SANTOS TRAINING AS US NAVAL AVIATOR: 2014 Casa Grande graduate Ryan Santos is currently participating in a demanding training program at the Maval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. He’s learning to become a member of what Rick Burke, of the Navy Office of Community Outreach, describes as “the next generation of US Naval Aviation Warfighters.” He is training with the Rangers of Training Squadron 28, which flies an aircraft called the T-6B Texan II. Says Santos, “I love the challenge of becoming a naval aviator, and it’s an exciting and rewarding lifestyle.” Of growing up in Petaluma, to which he contributes a large part of his drive to succeed, Santos adds, “My parents, teachers, coaches and friends all taught me to remember who I am and to never forget where I came from. I am here representing them and my hometown.”

