Out and About in Petaluma

FREE WALKING TOURS

All summer long, every Saturday morning, Petaluma residents and visitors are invited to join a one-of-a-kind historical walking tour, led by costumed docents who will tell the vibrant and colorful stories of old time Petaluma as they lead a walk past building, houses and others important sites. Meet at 10:30 on the steps of the Petaluma History Museum, corner of Fourth and B streets. The tours are free, but donations are welcome. PetalumaMuseum.com.

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Let’s continue that theme. Each month this summer, Sonoma Portworks is offering a complimentary taste of some new summer-themed cocktail, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The June cocktail is a DECO Port Sangria, and yes, there’s something for those preferring a refreshing non- alcoholic beverage, too, a chilled Sonomic Gold Shrub. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The next meetings are Thursday, June 13, 20 and 27. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

FOOD SUPPORT

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visity Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

ARTIST RECEPTION

Petaluma photographer Leslie Curchack will be given a reception on Sunday, June 30, at Moshin Vineyards in Healdsburg, from noon-4 p.m., kicking off her new art show in the winery’s tasting-room. Delicious wine and snacks will be on hand, as Curchack unveils the new exhibition of pictures showcasing the beauty of the natural world. 10295 Westside Road.

WEST SIDE STORIES

Everybody loves a good story. West Side Stories owes its success to that fact. Tucked inside Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St., the popular story-slam event invites randomly selected volunteers from the audience to deliver a 5-minute story inspired by a different theme each month. The theme for July is “Misquoted.” The audience chooses a winner. Next live show is Wednesday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, available in advance at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.