Summer Roundup: Warm weather brings out the best in cars

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 26, 2019, 3:01PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

What is it about summer that makes cars seem cooler?

Well, the obvious answer would be “air conditioning,” I suppose, for those lucky enough to have it. Of course, I’m not talking about the temperature inside the car, but the whole summertime ambience that elevates automobiles to a status they don’t enjoy in quite the same way the rest of the year.

During the summer, we take more drives, including lengthy road trips and vacations. If you happen to have a convertible, you motor about with the top down more than any other season. And if you enjoy things like classic car shows and road rallies, well, there’s no better time than when the sun is shiny and the days are warm to appreciate the uniquely automotive ambience and engineering attractiveness of a really gorgeous car.

Speaking of which, we are far more likely to have our cars washed, and even get out the hose and do it ourselves, during the summer than any of the rainer, wetter months on the calendar.

There are other things to do during the summer, too, of course, things that don’t require four wheels and tank of gas.

Here’s a list of some local attractions, with and without vehicles, to entice you to step out of your house this weekend, and all summer long.

SUNDAY CRUISE-IN - Held the last Sunday of each month, the beloved Sunday Cruise-In continues at downtown Petaluma’s Fourth & Sea restaurant (at the corner of, ahem, Fourth and C Streets). Combining a classic car show with live rock ’n’ roll music and a free raffle (that’s right, free), the monthly parking lot party (now in its 10th year) climaxes with the presentation of the “Sunday Sunday Cup Sundae,” a very large ice cream sundae presented to the owner of the car judged the coolest, wildest and/or best by the event’s Judge of the Moment. Sunday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SundayCuiseIn.blogspot.com.

LIVE! THURSDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Steve Pile (June 27), with more to be announced soon. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to the Odd Job Ensemble (June 30) and more to follow.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes The Budos Band (July 9), folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘A CHORUS LINE’ (June 14-30, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company takes its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues to a whole new level this year, with its first-ever full staging of an actual Broadway musical. As in the past, the summer-long season will still include the popular Fantastical Family Night (July 19 and 20), a song-and-dance extravaganza, this year titled “Those Dancin’ Feet” (Aug. 9-25), and the celebratory season closing Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). But the real buzz-maker is that the Broadway Under the Stars season will open with a three-week run of “A Chorus Line,” directed by Amy Miller, the company’s co-founder and artistic director.

The 1975 crowd-pleaser follows 17 dancers auditioning for one of eight spots in the chorus line of an upcoming Broadway show. Under Miller’s spirited direction, the show — held in the open-air winery ruins (the company’s “field of dreams”) at Jack London State Historical Park — is dazzling and delightful, with especially strong performances by Alicia Albright as the joyfully confident Val, and a magnificently heartwarming Luis Figueroa as the sensitive Paul. 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE (Sunday, July 7) — Once described “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 43nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction.

The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen, and helps maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse and Penngrove Park. For information, visit PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

DOWNTOWN ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL (Sunday, July 14) — One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 18th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and talented crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces. 11 a.m. to 5 pm. For information, visit PetalumaDowntown.com.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL (July 20) — A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small rivertown by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come down to the river to play. You can also eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, visit RivertownRevival.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) — The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, onve again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, MoonAlice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help the keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. For additional information, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL (Aug. 17 & 18) — The 29th annual celebration of the accordion returns to the Cotati Hub with a massive lineup of accordion-based or accordion-bolstered acts encompassing a wide array of musical styles and world influences. Some (but hardly all) of the highlights include Andre Thierry, Amber Lee Baker, The Bellow Shakes, The Mad Maggies, Big Lou the Accordion Princess, Corky Bennett, Creosote, Duckmandu, The GReat Morgani, Junk Parlor, Miss Moonshine, Motor Dude Zydeco, Penny Opry, Sourdough Slim, Steve Balich, and The Wild Catahoulas. For additional information, visit CotatiFest.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine