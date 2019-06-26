Summer Roundup: Warm weather brings out the best in cars

What is it about summer that makes cars seem cooler?

Well, the obvious answer would be “air conditioning,” I suppose, for those lucky enough to have it. Of course, I’m not talking about the temperature inside the car, but the whole summertime ambience that elevates automobiles to a status they don’t enjoy in quite the same way the rest of the year.

During the summer, we take more drives, including lengthy road trips and vacations. If you happen to have a convertible, you motor about with the top down more than any other season. And if you enjoy things like classic car shows and road rallies, well, there’s no better time than when the sun is shiny and the days are warm to appreciate the uniquely automotive ambience and engineering attractiveness of a really gorgeous car.

Speaking of which, we are far more likely to have our cars washed, and even get out the hose and do it ourselves, during the summer than any of the rainer, wetter months on the calendar.

There are other things to do during the summer, too, of course, things that don’t require four wheels and tank of gas.

Here’s a list of some local attractions, with and without vehicles, to entice you to step out of your house this weekend, and all summer long.

SUNDAY CRUISE-IN - Held the last Sunday of each month, the beloved Sunday Cruise-In continues at downtown Petaluma’s Fourth & Sea restaurant (at the corner of, ahem, Fourth and C Streets). Combining a classic car show with live rock ’n’ roll music and a free raffle (that’s right, free), the monthly parking lot party (now in its 10th year) climaxes with the presentation of the “Sunday Sunday Cup Sundae,” a very large ice cream sundae presented to the owner of the car judged the coolest, wildest and/or best by the event’s Judge of the Moment. Sunday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SundayCuiseIn.blogspot.com.

LIVE! THURSDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Steve Pile (June 27), with more to be announced soon. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to the Odd Job Ensemble (June 30) and more to follow.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes The Budos Band (July 9), folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.