Petaluma Profile: Novelist Ransom Stephens destroys the world (almost)

A new novel by Petaluma writer Ransom Stephens asks an increasingly relevant question: Can a person be too rich? In “Too Rich to Die,” Stephens, a novelist, physicist and technologist, imagines a world in which one man threatens to scoop up all the dough in the mixing bowl.

San Francisco techie Eben Scratch has become the world’s first trillionaire, thanks to a banking app he controls (his former lover created it, and boy, is she angry). Like his namesake from Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” Eben’s greed has ruined his life and just might ruin the world. It’s up to the “Time Weavers” to stop him — Simon, who believes he can alter the course of history by meddling with the intersection of past and future; Fiona, proprietor of a bar-bookstore where cocktails are matched to literature; and Volodya, a Russian hacker whose software calculates the probabilities for different futures.

With his background in divergent fields, it’s not surprising that Stephens’s novels mix disparate things to reveal links and depths. “Too Rich to Die” mixes money and love. Its predecessor, “The 99% Solution,” mixed left and rightwing politics, and featured the same trio of Time Weavers. An earlier novel, “The God Patent,” mixed science and religion, while his first novel, “The Sensory Deception,” mixed environmentalism and technology.

Stephens and his wife Karen Garber, a hospice nurse, settled in Petaluma in 2005. A fifth generation Californian, he grew up in Walnut Creek, graduating from Las Lomas High school. After earning an undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego, he went on to get masters and doctorate degrees in physics at the University of California Santa Barbara. He spent a decade in Arlington, Texas, teaching university physics before returning to the Bay Area, where he worked for Agilent in Santa Rosa.

He is now a full-time writer.

“I love living in near downtown Petaluma,” he said. “I can walk into town. I can sit by the river.”

According to Stephens, he has always been a writer, starting in high school. He feels that the ability to write has helped him achieve many of his goals, first in physics and information technology, and now in non-fiction and fiction.

“Especially in tech, where good writing is a rare talent, being a writer made a difference,” he said.

The most important influence on his writing was Tamim Ansary, an American author who ran the San Francisco Writers Workshop for many years. Stephens credits Ansary for teaching him the importance of character development.

The inspiration for “Too Rich to Die” came by a chance encounter with a stranger. Stephens had recently seen the Dickens play “A Christmas Carol.” One day on Mission Street in San Francisco, he saw a modern-day Scrooge — an angry, scowling man wearing jeans (pressed, expensive) and a hoodie (immaculately white, expensive).

“He was the guy,” Stephens said, adding, “My peculiar talent is to make complicated things simple without simplifying them. I just taught a two-day intensive physics seminar at University of Oxford, and it was the same challenge.”

In writing fiction, he explains, he’s learned a couple tricks to keep complicated things simple.

“Always look at the scene from the character’s point of view, increment by increment,” he said. “Every time I’m stuck it’s because I’m not in the character’s heads.”