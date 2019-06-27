Millennials Talk Cinema: Emotional ‘Toy Story,’ hilarious ‘Murder Mystery’

On a weekend when a movie-theater sequel that nobody was asking for becames a huge hit at the box office, a made-for-Netflix comedy that few expected much from became one of the streaming service’s biggest instant successes.

The former is, of course, “Toy Story 4,” Disney-Pixar’s gorgeously animated follow up to “Toy Story 3,” arguably one of the most perfect, and perfectly satisfying, sequels in film history. In this one, directed by Josh Cooley, Woody and friends, still adjusting to life in the bedroom of a whole new kid, find themselves caretaking the anxiety-prone Forky, a handmade toy built from a plastic spork, some pipe cleaners and a broken tongue depressor. While on a family vacation, Woody and Forky become separated from the others and become trapped in a spooky antique store ruled by a defective talking doll named Gabby Gabby and her goon squad of ventriloquist dummies. An old friend from the first two films makes a surprise appearance, setting up a conclusion that, for our reviewer (and millions of audience members), was every bit as powerful as “Toy Story 4.”

Though critics have been less kind of Netflix’s new “Murder Mystery” - another title that seems more like a genre category than an actual name, but still works – viewers gobbled up the globetrotting comedy directed by Kyle Newacheck (“Workaholics”). Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star as a married couple framed for the murder of a millionaire while on a European trip designed to save their cooling marriage.

Here’s what a pair of film critics from our pool of local reviewers have to say about these two films.

‘TOY STORY 4’ (G)

Anderson Templeton

I am pleased to announce that “Toy Story 4” actually works.

It’s a sequel that I’m not sure is needed, but is definitely satisfying. It feels very authentic to the previous “Toy Story” films, following Woody’s inner journey as he once again questions his purpose. I confess that when I sat down in the theater, I hadn’t thought this through. I was just thinking, “Awesome. At best, I’m about to have a fun light-hearted little trip with my favorite fake toys, definitely nothing more.”

I was an idiot.

As a kid who grew up with these cinematic toys, Woody, Buzz and the gang have a very special place in my life. Within three minutes of its start, this freaking movie made me cry. Seeing these beloved toys getting played with and loved again was enough to break me.

I hate crying at the movies. I can’t believe a bunch of fictional toys can move me so much. But I guess that’s a credit to the genius of Pixar.

So, the questions is, should you subject yourself to inevitable emotions, and see this film?

That’s up to you, of course. But if you want a film that makes you question your life’s purpose after your kids have grown and left, or makes you feel guilty about moving on from your parents, then this is it.

“Toy Story 4,” needed or not, has pretty much everything.

Creepy dolls included.

Oh, do bring tissues. You’ll need them.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Crying Face]

‘MURDER MYSTERY’ (Not Rated)

Alexa Chipman

“Murder Mystery” gathers the ridiculous tropes from its genre and simmers them into a delicious stew of fun. This spirited romp through Europe had me snorting with laughter at Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s performances as an ordinary couple tossed into the melodramatic depths of a campy pulp novel.

Half-eaten food left behind in movies usually bothers me. Not in this one!

The Spitz’s can be seen fleeing the scene of a crime while clutching a plate of shrimp appetizers and cocktail sauce. Their relatable, unexpected reactions to classic murder mystery situations infuses this film with charm.

During the inevitable library sequence, I found myself hoping that they would recreate the iconic domino effect of book stacks from “The Mummy” and I was not disappointed. The writers know what their audience wants, and gives it to us, with a wink and a pilfered macaroon.

Is this groundbreaking comedy?

No, but it is a tailor-made excuse to “Netflix and Chill.”

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up and Happy Face]