Your Weekend: Dragons, sharks and plenty of music

THURSDAY

HEARTWOOD CROSSING

Homegrown in Sonoma County, this country-folk ensemble is known for its clever songwriting, tight three-part harmonies, stellar fiddle-and-guitar foundation, and an upbeat vibe that will cheer you up and get you dancing. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

DEAD AGAIN

Petaluma’s premiere purveyors of Grateful Dead tunes played in long, languorous sets crammed with danceable homages to the greatest jam band that ever lived. Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 7:30 p.m. $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

CHALK FESTIVAL

Check out the chalk masterpieces as East Washington Place shopping center presents a free Chalk Festival, showcasing the works of 15 experience chalk artists, “painting” life-sized pastel chalk murals right there on the pavement. All together, the works will fill an area the size of a full city block. There will be family-friendly activities from a Kids Chalk Zone (where young ones can make their own chalk art murals) to big prize wheel with plenty of goodies to be given out. For more information, visit www.eastwashingtonplace.com.

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON

Described as “50% comedian, 50% magician and 100% dragon,” the Las Vegas enigma known as Piff the Magic Dragon brings his hilarious magic act — along with Mr. Piffles, “The World’s Only Magic-Performing Chihuahua™” to the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $33-$48. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

‘JAWS’

“We’re going to need a bigger screen.” Boulevard Cinemas’ Flashback series continues its string of all-time great summer movies with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic “Jaws,” the movie that arguably kick-started Hollywood’s blockbuster-thirty drive for massive tent-pole films. And “Jaws,” featuring big stars Richard Dreyfus and Roy Scheider, battling a very big shark, was pretty much made for the big screen. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again at the same times on Wednesday, July 3. Cinemawest.