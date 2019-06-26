The Buzz: Petaluma-made ‘Pill Head,’ Donovan Reid’ and ‘Gaslight’ now available for streaming

THREE LOCALLY FILMED MOVIES NOW VIEWABLE AS DIGITAL RELEASES: It’s one of the first questions asked of local independent filmmakers when someone learns they are making (or have recently made) a movie on the streets of Petaluma: “When can we see it?” In the case of locally filmed features “Pill Head,” “Donovan Reid” and “Keep the Gaslight Burning,” the answer is “Now.” All three films are currently available for streaming on VOD services, with each one available on Amazon Prime.

“Donovan Reid,” written and directed by former Petaluma resident Austin Smagalski, was filmed in a variety of locations around Sonoma County, mostly Dillon Beach and Petaluma. Smagalski, a Petaluma High School graduate, used a number of local stage actors in his atmospheric thriller, including Weston Lee Ball, Lydia Revelos, Kimberly Kalember, Anthony Martinez and Mike Schaeffer. The story follows a young man who appears at the police department of a small town, claiming to be the grown-up Donovan Reid, the victim of a never-solved child disappearance 10 years previously. Whether he is or isn’t the real Donovan is just one of many mysteries the film unravels.

Since becoming available for rent, purchase or streaming on Amazon, the film has garnered high praise from critics and viewers alike, and is turning its stars into recognized local celebrities.

Martinez, who plays the conflicted father of the missing boy, says that following a matinee performance last weekend of a play he’s appearing in at Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre, he was approached by someone who had identified him as having been in “Donovan Reid.”

“A wonderful audience member talked to me afterwards about how much she enjoyed the play and that, as a matter fact, she had watched my movie the night before,” Martinez said. “Made me feel so good. I love this biz called show.”

Another Petaluma-filmed movie that is now available for streaming through Amazon is Daedalus Howell’s “Pill Head,” a science-fiction comedy featuring performances by Emily Ahrens, Alia Beeton, Eli Lucas (the guy who skates around town blasting dance music) and Howell himself. And then there’s “Keep the Gaslight Burning,” a kick-in-the-but horror/ghost story short filmed at a Victorian house in Petaluma last year. It stars Markie Post (“Night Court”) and Rick Baker (the Oscar-winning monster movie makeup artist), plus Kate Armstrong Ross (Post’s daughter) and Maureen Studer, and was directed by Lou and Dave Elsey, and produced by Petaluma’s own Anna and Don Bies.

And of course, local producer actor Ali Afshar (“American Wrestler: The Wizard”) is back making yet another film in and around town, so you will possibly see film crews out and about over the next few weeks. Rumors are the movie features a performance by Dennis Quaid.

Whatever it is about Petaluma that keeps inspiring local to make movies here, let’s hope it never changes. It’s kind of fun living on a full-on movie studio back lot.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call him at 776-8462)